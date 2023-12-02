New Zealand's right-wing government cancels key Jacinda Ardern policies

New Zealand’s new right-wing government has revealed plans to scrap several of Jacinda Ardern’s policies as it turns a page on her tenure.

The country’s newly elected Prime Minister Christopher Luxon this week unveiled a 49-point plan for the first 100 days of his coalition government.

“It is ambitious, and clearly it is because we are ambitious for New Zealand,” Mr Luxon said.

Mr Luxon’s centre-right National Party returned to power in coalition with the populist New Zealand First party and liberal ACT New Zealand after six years of Labor-led governments.

The most prominent policy to be repealed is legislation passed by Ms Ardern in December 2020 that would block any New Zealander born after 2008 from buying tobacco.

These laws inspired Rishi Sunak’s own phased ban on cigarettes, which will see the legal smoking age in the UK rise by one year every year from 2027.

Jacinda Ardern’s key policies are set to be reversed – Hagen Hopkins/Getty

Mr Luxon plans to use the money saved by repealing the laws – which would have also reduced the amount of nicotine in cigarettes and reduced the number of tobacco shops from 6,000 to 600 – to finance the tax cut.

New Finance Minister Nicola Willis has said the tobacco industry generates around £500 million of revenue that would have had to be found elsewhere.

The legally binding target of reducing New Zealand’s prison population will also be abandoned, which new Police Minister Mark Mitchell has criticized for “emptying out New Zealand’s prisons rather than trying to reduce crime”.

The then Labor prisons minister Kevin Davis promised to kill the target himself during his party’s ill-fated election campaign.

The coalition is also hitting out at the Māori Health Authority, a separate body responsible for Māori health, which will now become part of the Ministry of Health.

Further work on the O Puapua report has also been cancelled. Commissioned by Ms Ardern’s cabinet in 2019, it recommended a series of policies to tackle inequalities between Māori people and other New Zealanders, including the establishment of a separate Māori parliament and court system.

Controversial policy on inequality

It never became official government policy and was heavily criticized for proposing to divide New Zealanders based on their skin colour.

When news of the report broke in 2021, National said in a statement, “We will not support a system of co-governance that undermines our democracy and treats people differently based on ethnicity.”

Elsewhere, the government will scrap a planned increase in fuel tax and a Labor scheme that would have given rebates on electric cars and hybrids.

“This is a historic day in our transition to a low-emissions future,” Ms Ardern said as the clean car rebate scheme launched in 2021.

Central government funding was also lost for the low traffic neighborhood (LTN) scheme in Wellington and a £7 billion tram project in Auckland, which Mr Luxon described as a “white elephant”.

Other pledges made by the new government include raising the age limit for free breast cancer screening from 69 to 74, banning the use of mobile phones in schools and reducing government spending on consultants and contractors.

