By Lucy Kramer

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s central bank chief defended the use of the Maori language in official communications on Wednesday, as the country’s new centre-right government seeks to roll back the use of indigenous languages ​​in the public sector.

The three parties in the new coalition government signed agreements last week that outline policies to roll back the use of the Māori language and require all government agencies to predominantly use English for their department names and communications. Is required.

Central bank Governor Adrian Orr told a media conference after the bank’s monetary policy meeting that it was proud of its Māori name “Te Putia Matua” and would continue to use it in addition to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).

Orr said, “Our embrace of Te Ao Māori (the Māori worldview including language) is about how we work together contrary to our mandate, and all our work and activities are strongly aligned with our legal mandate. Have happened.”

The effort to reduce the use of the Māori language is one of a series of policies proposed by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s new government to roll back changes introduced by the previous centre-left Labor government.

Luxon said on Wednesday the government would introduce legislation to reform the RBNZ’s mandate and lift the ban on cigarette sales to future generations within the first 100 days.

Over the past few years, the RBNZ has undergone sweeping changes that have placed the country’s Māori heritage and language at the heart of its operations.

The change induced by Orr has resulted in some major changes not only in its corporate branding but also in its approach to policy and communications.

Policy documents are full of visual and linguistic references to Māori folklore and the use of common Māori phrases or words is not unheard of, which at times confuses foreign investors trading in the New Zealand dollar.

The government has not released specific details on the policies and it is unclear whether they will directly affect the central bank.

The RBNZ is independent but is issued by the Finance Minister with a remit that specifies the matters on which the government wants the bank to focus on financial stability and prudential regulation.

(Reporting by Lucy Kramer. Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com