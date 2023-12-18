New Zealand dollar rises on strong domestic data; The market is waiting for the decisive decision of the BOJ

The New Zealand dollar has broadly strengthened in today’s quiet Asian session, leading the Australian dollar along with it. This remarkable growth can be partly attributed to two key domestic factors: a significant improvement in consumer sentiment and strong data from the country’s services sector. In a broader context, the Kiwi’s strength is also enhanced by the monetary policy outlook. Unlike major central banks like the Fed and ECB, which are grappling with the prospect of rate cuts, the RBNZ is not expected to follow a similar path until 2024. This divergence in policy direction sets the stage for the Kiwi to outperform the dollar and the Europeans. At least in the short term.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen and Dollar are softening slightly in the currency market. The yen, in particular, is the focus of increased caution among traders, primarily due to the impending policy decision by the BOJ scheduled for Tuesday. There are growing expectations that the BoJ may take steps to pave the way for an exit from its negative interest rate policy in the coming year. Despite the specific nature of the BOJ’s announcement, it is expected to cause significant levels of volatility in currency markets.

Technically, NZD/USD continues to rally from the 0.5771 support. The current preferred view is that the correction from 0.6537 to 0.5771 is complete with three waves. The rise from there is seen as resuming the full rally from 0.5511 (2022 low). A sustained break of the trend line resistance (now at 0.6286) will strengthen the case and target the 0.6410 resistance for confirmation. However, rejection by the trend line, followed by a break of 0.6083 support, will weaken this bullish view.

In Asia, at the time of writing, the Nikkei is down -0.76%. Hong Kong HSI is down -0.94%. China Shanghai SSE is down -0.13%. Singapore Straits Times is down -0.45%. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield declined to 0.691 from -0.0184.

NZ BNZ services rose to 51.2, maintained oscillating course

The New Zealand BusinessNZ performance of services index rose to 51.2 from 49.2 in November, crossing the threshold from contraction to expansion. However, it is important to note that this figure remains below the long-term average of 53.5, which suggests that the recovery is still in its early stages.

Looking at more details, Activity/Sales increased from 47.5 to 48.7. Employment increased from 49.5 to 51.0. New orders/business increased to 52.3 from 52.1. Stock/Inventory increased from 51.5 to 55.0. Supplier deliveries increased to 52.9 from 50.1.

BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope’s observation that the sector has oscillated between contraction and expansion in recent months underlines the volatility and uncertainty still prevalent in the business environment.

The proportion of negative comments from businesses dropped to 54.0% from 58.2% in October. This decrease, though minor, is a positive sign, indicating a slight improvement in business sentiment. “Negative comments continued on key areas such as the economy, inflation and cost of living,” Hope said.

New Zealand Westpac consumer confidence rose to 88.9 in the fourth quarter, an encouraging sign

The New Zealand Westpac consumer confidence index rose significantly from 80.2 to 88.9 in the fourth quarter, reaching the highest level in almost two years. The current situation index increased from 69.5 to 77.1. The expected conditions index also increased to 96.7 from 87.4.

However, Westpac said the index was still below the historical average. It means “many more New Zealanders.” [are] “Feeling pessimistic about economic conditions.” But it is important to recognize the positive trajectory reflected in these recent months. The rise in the consumer confidence index is an “encouraging sign”, Westpac noted.

Fed’s Goolsby: It’s too early to declare inflation victory, like counting chickens

Appearing on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday, Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee acknowledged significant progress made in 2023, but tempered expectations with caution, emphasizing that the fight against inflation is far from over. Has not happened. “I still caution everyone, this is not done,” he said. As he also said, “The data will decide what happens to rates,”

Discussing the scenario of a “soft landing” for the economy, Goolsby expressed caution, considering it too early to claim victory in this regard. He predicted that 2023 would see a significant reduction in inflation along with a stable unemployment rate. Referring to this balance as the “Golden Path”.

In his own words, Goolsby delivered a message of continued vigilance. He cautioned against premature celebration, using the metaphor of “counting chickens” to emphasize the need for consistent evidence of economic recovery.

BOJ’s upcoming decision: setting the stage for a departure from negative rates?

As we get closer to the much-awaited BOJ meeting on December 18-19, financial markets are full of speculation and expectations. There has been a strong focus on the BOJ’s strategy for the coming year, particularly its approach towards ending the long phase of negative interest rates. Although there is no immediate expectation of a change in interest rates after this meeting, the important aspect lies in the BOJ’s strategic plan and signals for the coming months.

Currently, April 2024 is the most likely timeframe for an interest rate hike, as indicated by a recent Reuters poll, where 61% (17 out of 28) of economists supported this timeframe. However, opinions are still divided. In particular, four major institutions – Daiwa Securities, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Nomura Securities, and T&D Asset Management – ​​representing 14%, expect a negative interest rate conclusion as soon as the January 22-23 meeting. Let us first estimate the change. Additionally, alternative timelines are also being considered, with other possible pivot points being after July and 2025.

Another aspect of this discussion revolves around the BoJ’s yield curve control. Forecasts from Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and ZKB suggest the BOJ may abandon the YCC policy in January. This prediction is somewhat in line with the views of about 90% of economists (23 out of 26), who believe that the BOJ will leave the YCC in place rather than make another change. The current smoothness of the yield curve virtually negates the need for any further adjustment.

It appears that the unfolding scenario will be a two-stage process. The first step could be to end the YCC in January, which is confirmed by the economic projections presented at the meeting. This move will set the stage for the next action in April, where an interest rate hike could occur, once again supported by a new batch of economic forecasts.

Therefore, the importance of this December meeting lies in its ability to set the stage for these important policy changes. Any sign of this strategic plan could trigger a bullish reaction, potentially sending the yen higher.

In terms of central bank activities, RBA minutes and summaries of BOC deliberations are the main focus. On the data front, US durable goods orders and PCE inflation, German IFO business climate, Japan CPI, UK CPI and retail sales, Canada CPI and GDP are the most important releases before heading into the long holiday weekend.

Here are some highlights for the week:

Monday: New Zealand Westpac Consumer Sentiment, BusinessNZ Services Index; German Ifo business environment; Canada New Housing Price Index; US NAHB Housing Index.

Tuesday: New Zealand trade balance, ANZ business confidence; Australia RBA Minutes; BOJ rate decision; Swiss trade balance; Eurozone CPI Final; Canadian CPI, IPPI and RMPI; US building permits and housing starts.

Wednesday: Japan trade balance; German GfK Consumer Sentiment, PPI; UK CPI, PPI; Eurozone current account; US current account, consumer confidence, current household sales; BOC minutes.

Thursday: UK public sector net borrowing; Canadian Retail Sales; US GDP final, jobless claims, Philly Fed survey.

Friday: Japan CPI, BOJ minutes; German import prices; UK Retail Sales, Q3 GDP Final; Canada GDP; US durable goods orders, personal income and expenditure, PCE inflation; New home sales.

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral as consolidation is increasing from 153.15. As long as the 157.67 resistance holds, the outlook will remain bearish. Break of 153.15 would resume the full decline from 164.39 to 61.8% retracement from 139.05 to 164.29 at 148.69.

In the bigger picture, price action from the 164.29 medium-term top is seen as a temporary correction to the rise from 139.05. As long as 148.48 resistance turns into support (2022 high), the bigger uptrend from 114.42 (2020 low) may resume at a later stage to 164.29.

Economic Indicators Update

