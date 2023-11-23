New Zealand centre-right government formed with three parties

(Bloomberg) — New Zealand’s National Party will form a centre-right government with two smaller allies after nearly six weeks of talks agreed on policies and Cabinet positions.

Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon said in Wellington on Friday that National will lead a three-way coalition with the Libertarian ACT Party and the nationalist New Zealand First Party.

“I said on election night that we would be a government that works for every New Zealander, no matter who we are, where we are, and no matter what our life circumstances are,” he said. “How the coalition parties do this is at the heart of our conversation.”

In the election of 14 October, National received enough votes to oust the ruling Labor Party but not enough to gain a majority in Parliament. Initial discussions to form a new government began immediately after the vote, but talks became more intense after the official results on 3 November showed that National had the right to govern, along with New Zealand First and its ally ACT. Will be required.

Luxon said New Zealand First leader Winston Peters would be deputy prime minister for the first half of the three-year term, while ACT leader David Seymour would take the role for the second half. Peters will be the Foreign Minister and Seymour will be the Regulation Minister. Both small parties will have three seats in the 20-seat cabinet.

National’s Nicola Willis has been confirmed as Finance Minister.

“The government will manage a strong economy that will reduce the cost of living and provide tax relief, restore law and order, provide better public services and strengthen democracy,” Luxon said.

He said the coalition agreements between National and each minor party “support key elements of National’s policy programme, including our 100-day plan, our 100-point economic plan and our tax and fiscal plans, with some adjustments.”

tax cuts

Nationally, proposed tax cuts will continue, but they will no longer be partly funded by allowing foreigners to buy homes worth more than NZ$2 million ($1.2 million) and imposing a levy on those transactions. Funding will instead come from a combination of expenditure reprioritization and additional revenue measures.

Luxon said the Coalition parties had adopted ACT’s policy to accelerate the interest deduction rate for rental properties.

The coalition agreement states that the government will limit the scope of the Reserve Bank to focus on price stability, and will seek advice on replacing the “medium term” with specific time targets.

The agreement said it would also seek advice on removing the Treasury supervisor from the Monetary Policy Committee and returning to a single decision-maker model.

A new agency, accountable to Seymour as Regulation Minister, will assess the quality of new and existing regulation. This agency would be funded by replacing the Productivity Commission.

The regional infrastructure fund proposed by New Zealand First will have capital of NZ$1.2 billion.

Outside Cabinet there will be five ministers from National, two from ACT and one from New Zealand First, while ACT and New Zealand First will each have a Parliamentary Under-Secretary.

While coalition governments are common in New Zealand under the system of proportional representation adopted in 1996, this is the first time that three parties have made such an agreement.

New Zealanders turned to parties on the right of the political spectrum after becoming disillusioned with left-leaning Labor, the party of former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Ardern won global praise for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, but her use of prolonged lockdowns and social restrictions became divisive, while Labor was also criticized for its failure to deliver on some of its promises.

Ardern stepped down in January and her successor Chris Hipkins rolled back some of her policies, but it was not enough to turn the situation around and give Labor a third term.

