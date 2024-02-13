New York's new credit card surcharge law takes effect: What it means for customers and businesses

A new law is underway to require New York businesses to clearly display the total cost of credit card purchases – including any surcharges.

As of Sunday, businesses in the Empire State are required to disclose any additional credit card charges before a customer can begin checking out.

Businesses can either post the total price including credit card surcharges, or list separate prices for both card and cash payments for items.

“As more New Yorkers use credit cards and EBT [electronic benefit transfer] “Pricing transparency is critical for consumers to make informed decisions on the products and services they purchase,” state Senator Jeremy Cooney (D-Rochester), who helped lead the legislation, told The Post. .

“My legislation was designed to help people better understand the total cost – not just the processing fee percentage – and to protect them from surprise fees at checkout.”

The law, signed by Governor Kathy Hochul in December, also prohibits store owners from charging customers more than the credit card surcharges charged to businesses by processing companies.

Under the new requirements, businesses can’t simply put a sign on the door or at the register stating there is an additional 3.9% surcharge for credit cards.

They must clearly state how much the additional percentage will set the customer off, which means businesses can’t have a price tag like: “$10.00, + 4 percent when paying by credit card.”

Under the law, businesses can either post the total price including credit card surcharges, or list separate prices for both card and cash payments. UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Hochul warned of the upcoming changes in a statement last week, saying, “New Yorkers should never have to deal with hidden credit card costs, and this legislation will ensure people can trust that there won’t be surprise surcharges on their purchases.” “

“Transparency is key in building trust between businesses and communities and patrons will now be empowered to budget accordingly.”

This law does not apply to debit cards.

