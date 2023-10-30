New York’s hold as US financial capital under threat due to high taxes, poor business environment: Study

The Empire State is losing its grip as the nation’s financial services capital.

New York’s financial services industry – a major contributor to the state’s GDP – is at risk due to a declining population of high-income residents who are fleeing high taxes and rising housing costs, according to a sobering new study. are doing.

“As other states attract talent and investment to the region, there is no guarantee of future success,” the Business Council of New York State report said.

“Addressing the state’s tax burden, business climate and cost of living can help ensure New York’s position as a national and global leader for finance.”

An analysis by the Business Council found that the top four states where new high-paying financial services and insurance jobs were added over the past three years were Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Georgia.

New York ranked 36th in terms of percentage growth – at a rate of two-tenths of 1%.

“North Carolina and Florida added jobs rapidly in the finance and insurance sectors, while New York’s employment remained below the national growth trend,” the report said.

The study said each finance sector employee creates about three additional jobs in other sectors – so any loss of employment has a ripple effect across the entire economy.

The study states, “This report should serve as a call to action for leaders across New York to robustly address the competitiveness issues that threaten the finance industry, one of its most valuable and important economic forces.” Put you in danger.”

The average compensation package in New York’s financial services industry nationwide is $309,000 per year – $275,800 in salary and $34,000 in other benefits.

The data shows that New York’s population continues to trend downward — with a 2.7% decline from 2019 to 2022 — the worst loss among the 50 states during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the population loss occurred in New York City and its suburbs, home to most of the state’s wealthiest residents.

A review of the net migration of residents revealed that the largest flight of gross income was from Manhattan, approximately $11 billion.

“The data confirms the exodus of the wealthiest from the New York City area,” the business group’s review found.

In 2021 alone, the Empire State saw a net decline of $9.8 billion in income, which shifted to Florida, according to the report.

This is no coincidence, the study said, given that the Tax Foundation think tank rated New York as having the highest combined state and local tax rates on residents and the Sunshine State as having the lowest.

“It is the single competitive factor [taxes] The migration of high-net-worth individuals is likely playing an influential role because they have the most to gain from leaving a high-income tax state for a low, or no, income tax state,” the study said.

It also notes that New York is also one of a small group of states that levy a tax on estates, derisively referred to as the “death tax.”

“High-wealth individuals are likely factoring this tax into their location decisions,” the report said.

The analysis concludes, “Force action is necessary.” “The state will need to address the tax burden, business climate and cost of living issues that harm the state’s competitiveness.

“If the state does not address these issues, it risks losing its dominance in the finance and insurance industries, and ultimately, endangering the health and prosperity of New York’s economy.”

