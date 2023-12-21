New York sues SiriusXM, accuses company of intentionally making it difficult to cancel subscriptions

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general filed a lawsuit Wednesday against SiriusXM, accusing the satellite radio and streaming service of intentionally making it difficult for its customers to cancel their subscriptions.

The office of Attorney General Letitia James said that an investigation into customer complaints found that SiriusXM forced customers to wait in an automated system before often having lengthy conversations with agents who were supposed to approve requests to cancel service. Was trained in ways to escape.

“Enduring a lengthy and frustrating process to cancel a subscription is a stressful burden that no one expects, and when companies make it difficult to cancel a subscription, it is illegal,” the attorney general said in a statement.

The company denied the claims, arguing that many of the lengthy conversations cited in the lawsuit were based on a 2020 investigation and were partly caused by the pandemic’s impact on their operations. The company said that many of its plans can be canceled at the press of a button online.

“Like many consumer businesses, we offer customers a variety of options to sign up for or cancel their SiriusXM subscription and upon receiving and reviewing the complaint, we intend to vigorously defend against these baseless allegations.” are intended to misrepresent SiriusXM’s practices,” company spokeswoman Jessica Cassano-Antonellis said in a statement.

The attorney general’s office cited affidavits in which customers complained of long wait times in the automated system to speak with an agent, but had to make longer efforts to keep their business. The Attorney General’s Office said it took an average of 11.5 minutes for customers to cancel by phone and 30 minutes to cancel online, although for many customers it took much longer.

According to the lawsuit, during 2019 and 2021, more than 578,000 customers seeking cancellation by telephone abandoned their attempts while waiting in line to be connected to a live agent.

“When I finally spoke to the first customer representative and explained that I had been waiting for almost half an hour, the phone was immediately disconnected. This meant I had to wait again. “Another 30 minutes to cancel a service, I would prefer to cancel online,” one customer wrote in an affidavit.

The company said online chat agents responded to consumer messages within an average of 36 seconds to 2.4 minutes in 2021.

The lawsuit seeks financial penalties, including compensation for the time customers spent online, for what the Attorney General called an “intentionally lengthy” cancellation process.

Source: apnews.com