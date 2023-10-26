New York recently made the largest state renewable investment in US history

New York is investing 6.4 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy – the largest state investment in clean energy in US history. Here’s how it breaks down.

The 6.4 GW is made up of three offshore wind farms and 22 onshore clean energy projects, and will be enough to power 2.6 million New York homes and meet about 12% of the state’s electricity needs, once it’s all online.

Combined with two offshore wind blade and nacelle factories, the projects are expected to create approximately 8,300 “family-sustaining” jobs and increase $20 billion in economic development investment in the state. This includes $3.5 billion of commitments from developers to disadvantaged communities.

New York renewable projects at a glance

New York’s 22 onshore projects include 14 new solar farms, six wind repower projects, one new wind farm and one return-to-service hydroelectric project for a total of 2,410 MW.

The three new offshore wind projects totaling 4,032 MW consist of:

attentive energy one (1,404 MW) developed by TotalEnergies, Rise Light & Power and Koryo Generation

(1,404 MW) developed by TotalEnergies, Rise Light & Power and Koryo Generation community offshore wind (1,314 MW) developed by RWE Offshore Renewables and National Grid Ventures

(1,314 MW) developed by RWE Offshore Renewables and National Grid Ventures excelsior wind (1,314 MW) developed by Vineyard Offshore (Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners)

These projects join the 132 MW South Fork offshore wind farm that is currently under construction (pictured) and four other projects that together represent 4.2 GW – but their status is currently in limbo. Four project developers appealed to renegotiate their contracts to include inflation adjustments, but state regulators rejected their requests on October 12.

Ross Gould, vice president of supply chain development and research at Business Network for Offshore Wind, said:

New York took an important step toward getting the state’s offshore wind industry back on track today with a major commitment to three new projects generating more than 4 GW of offshore wind energy. …It’s no secret that New York’s clean energy and offshore wind goals are in doubt as recent decisions by the state have created uncertainty in the market, and we look forward to the state finding ways forward for previously awarded projects and Encourage them to complete their action plan by stabilizing the state’s offshore. Wind Industry.

New York has set a goal of having 70% of its electricity powered by clean energy by 2030. This latest investment means the state is on track to exceed that target as it will have enough operating, contracted and under-developed clean energy projects to supply. 79% of the state’s 2030 electricity needs.

Let’s hope New York resolves the difficult situation for four offshore wind farms that are in limbo. There is too much at stake for them to fail.

Read more: ‘Two steps forward, two steps back’ for US offshore wind in the third quarter

