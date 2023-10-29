New York Giants vs. New York Jets Promo Code, Odds and Betting Lines

Find the best sportsbook promos ahead of the New York Giants vs. New York Jets in the NFL on Sunday.

On Sunday, October 29, the New York Jets and New York Giants will face off at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ in Week 8 of the NFL Draft. The two New York teams are set to face off at 1:00 p.m.

Giants vs Jets Preview

The Jets and Giants will face off in Week 8 of the NFL on Sunday, October 29 at MetLife Stadium in Newark, NJ. It is going to be a big game for both sides as local bragging rights are at stake, and the other is up for grabs. Much needed win.

The Giants come into this contest coming off just their second win all season, with a 14-7 win over the Commanders. The result takes their season record to two wins and five losses from seven matches. This is undoubtedly a record they will look to improve upon and improve upon against their local rivals.

The Jets are coming off their third win of the season after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 20–14. The result takes the Jets’ season record to three wins and three losses from six matches. The Jets are coming off a week off where they haven’t played, so will the extra week off play a role in this game?

In regards to the all-time record between these two sides, the Giants have an 8–6 record against the Jets. Will the Jets add to this record win or will the Giants continue their dominance in this matchup?

Giants vs. Jets Lines and Odds

The following odds are provided by BetMGM.

Spread

Giants +3 (-115)

JET-3 (-105)

money line

Giants (+135)

jet (-165)

total marks

Over 35.5 (-115)

less than 35.5 (-105)

