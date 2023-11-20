New York Fed survey shows demand for new loans in the US is down in 2023

Michael S. by derby

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Demand for new loans in the U.S. has declined over the past year and is likely to remain subdued in the future, according to a survey released by the New York Federal Reserve on Monday.

According to the Credit Access Survey, a quarterly survey of consumer expectations from the regional Fed banks, there was a “significant” decline in credit last year, with the application rate at 41.2%, compared with 44.8% in 2022 and the pre-pandemic 2019 level of 45.8%. Has shown.

But despite a decline in the overall application rate for new credit among those surveyed, interest in applying for more credit card debt increased. The survey said the reading had reached 29% by October and 26% for 2023, while the credit card application rate was 27.2% in 2019.

The following year, the proportion of people surveyed planning to apply for more credit dropped to 25.1% in October and 25.9% for the year as a whole. Last year, the proportion of those planning to apply for new credit was 26.7%.

The report said applications for new credit cards, auto loans, mortgages and home refinances fell below expected levels. Respondents also see a “much higher” chance of credit applications being rejected in the future.

Earlier this month, the New York Fed’s report on total household debt levels during the third quarter showed a 4.7% increase in total credit card debt to $1.08 trillion, which was attributed to the strong economy and strong consumer spending .

Borrowing costs for borrowers have increased significantly due to aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes aimed at slowing the economy to get high inflation back to the U.S. central bank’s 2% target. Those rate hikes have hit the housing sector particularly hard and driven activity there to lower levels.

However, the economy continues to perform strongly and activity is likely to remain positive despite the Fed’s monetary policy tightening.

