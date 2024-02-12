New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2024 has kicked off in the Big Apple. Here’s all you need to know about the established brands, newcomers, celebrities, glamour, and what’s next.

New York City is once again at the center of the fashion world as designers, models and celebrities gather in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2024.

It is the first of the genre’s ‘big four’ celebrations, with the road show heading to London, Milan and Paris, followed by a month of glitz and glamour.

The Autumn-Winter 2024/25 runway shows will continue until February 14, with more than 70 designers showcasing the latest trends.

Some celebrities like Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Katie Holmes and Elizabeth Olsen have already been spotted in the front row at various shows, adding an extra dose of glamor to the already star-studded affair.

Top designers attend New York Fashion Week

Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera, Proenza Schouler, Coach, Tory Burch, Tommy Hilfiger and Thom Browne are some of the most prominent and respected names on the American calendar.

Hilfiger, returning to NYFW after a two-year absence, feels confident about his rise “Quiet Luxury” Fashion and understanding that people are starting to dress up more again.

“The word luxury is on everyone’s tongue. Everyone knows what luxury looks like now, and everyone wants it. But luxury is out of reach for most people. If I can sell an affordable version of luxury, So it’s a good situation for our business,” he said after his show on Friday (9 February), highlighting that some other brands can charge $6,000 (€5,572) for a camel cashmere coat They are priced at $600 (€557).

Women’s clothing looked sophisticated, including oversized blazers with safety pin brooches, casual suits, long pleated skirts with belts, and wide-waisted corduroy miniskirts. There were also thick striped cashmere sweaters, double-faced wool coats and bomber jackets.

Keep an eye on new designers

The Big Apple is rapidly becoming a major hub for emerging brands seeking the ideal balance between artistic innovation and commercial potential.

Kailash Milo, Jane Wade, Colleen Allen and Bishmay Cromartie are some of the rising artists.

One of the most prominent figures is Baltimore-born Cromartie, who is set to showcase her runway collection on February 13.

His designs are both architectural and sensual, aiming to create a feeling of luxury and red carpet sophistication. They feature extraordinary volume, stunning details, contrasting textures and beautiful silhouettes, often ending in elaborate trains decorated with feathers, tulle ruffles and flounces.

Cromartie has previously won on Project Runway All-Stars, an American reality TV show that is a spinoff of Project Runway, where designers compete for major prizes.

Adding a touch of originality

The runway was also a space for social commentary this year, with models breaking free from restrictive fashion that had existed for decades.

Brooklyn-based designer Maddie Moon walked the runway for Colina Strada’s fall ready-to-wear show and made her modeling debut while 32 weeks pregnant.

Moon’s statement on self-acceptance, love and embracing motherhood received loud applause and cheers, marking a notable progress toward inclusivity and diversity within the fashion sector.

In addition to the clothes, Marc Jacobs’s collection, marking the 40th anniversary of his brand, stood out for its staging and the models’ heavily teased hair.

The runway featured a giant folding table with a classic design and four chairs, a 2006 artwork by Robert Therrien called “No Title (Folding Table and Chairs, Beige)”, but its size was so large that it was almost Could accommodate a person up to 9 meters tall.

“By examining the memorable and the mundane, we abstract and exaggerate with a deceptive familiarity in our desire to express something inexpressive and elegant,” Jacobs wrote in his show titled “Wonder.”

what to look forward to

What follows is a whole month of entertainment for fashion lovers around the world.

Here are the dates:

New York Fashion Week A/W 2024 (9 – 14 February 2024)

London Fashion Week (16 – 20 February 2024)

Milan Fashion Week (20 – 26 February 2024)

Paris Fashion Week (26 February – 5 March 2024)

