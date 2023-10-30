October 30, 2023


New York bans sale of weight-loss supplements and diet pills to children

By: Katerina Belales Oct 30, 2023, 12:18pm Updated on: Oct 30, 2023

In a landmark move, New York has implemented a ban on the over-the-counter sale of diet pills and weight-loss supplements to children.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the new law into effect which mandates companies to employ age-verification measures to prevent the sale of diet pills and supplements to minors. It encompasses all non-prescription pills or supplements marketed or labeled for weight loss purposes, including products like protein shakes and powders.

Sen. Shelley Mayer (D-37) emphasized that this law positions New York as one of the first states in the nation to shield children under the age of 18 from targeted efforts by the weight-loss industry.

Companies found in violation of this law could face significant consequences, including court injunctions to halt sales until age-verification measures are implemented and fines of up to $500 per violation.



