New Yahoo Finance/Ipsos poll finds people will prefer investing as holiday gifts this year

There’s nothing like opening up five shares of Nvidia or two shares of Apple or a savings bond on a snowy Christmas Day…

Don’t laugh or even despair at the prospect; Santa may bring you a piece of stock instead of a $200 40-inch LED TV from a struggling Best Buy for the holidays.

With the market rallying in recent months, a new survey from Yahoo Finance/Ipsos suggests that the gift of stocks or other investments may be in Santa’s gift bag this holiday season.

Surveys show that nearly 70% of Americans say they would be happy to receive an investment as a holiday gift. Only 6% of Americans say they will be disappointed in receiving investments this holiday season.

The reasons why people seek investment vary.

Roughly 61% want investments to help save for the future, 54% see investing as a means to build wealth and 23% aim to beat inflation.

Two more interesting findings: 15% of Americans surveyed consider investing a good way to pay off debt, while another 12% believe a rising stock market will also improve their financial fortunes.

Which group is most excited to receive investment as a gift? High-income households (74% of those polled) earn more than $100,000 per year. Only 58% of those surveyed earning less than $50,000 per year would want to receive an investment as a holiday gift.

Amidst the happy atmosphere in the markets, interest in investment has increased this holiday season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 have posted gains for four consecutive weeks, according to data pulled by Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blickre. The Dow and S&P 500 are at their highest levels since August 1. And despite the economic downturn in the US, the small-cap Russell 2000 is at highs last seen in late September.

The Nasdaq Composite has led the way this year with a gain of 46%.

Some of the world’s most famous companies have experienced tremendous year-over-year growth, perhaps raising expectations of financial grandeur among Americans.

Microsoft is up 58%, Amazon has advanced 75% and the aforementioned Nvidia is up 233%.

This type of profit makes people feel as if they are missing out on more profit or FOMO [fear of missing out] As the Wall Street professionals call it.

But, for example, whether a gift of stock this year will prove beneficial in 2024 is anyone’s guess.

Given how bullish the market is heading into 2023, and with major risks such as higher interest rates and the impending presidential election, investment experts are warning that a smooth slide is not guaranteed.

“It would be perfectly normal for stocks to take a sigh of relief here – especially after the recent Slingshot high – and attempt to move higher,” said Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist. “There is a possibility of a move towards the near-term trading range first.” said a new customer note.

Give gifts wisely, Santa.

brian sozzi is the executive editor of Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozy on Twitter @bryansozzi and on Linkedin, Tips on deals, mergers, active positions or anything else? Email [email protected].

