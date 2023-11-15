New XRP Ledger upgrade goes live, what’s new?

An XRP and crypto enthusiast on XRP (formerly Twitter) has announced the launch of the latest version of the XRP Ledger, highlighting key updates and new functionalities on the upgraded ledger.

XRP enthusiast, Krippenreiter, has released the latest details on the newly upgraded The update includes four separate changes included in the new version of XRPL, as well as four proposed amendments to the ledger.

“A new big change is coming to the XRPL ecosystem in the form of another Ripple version update. If everything goes according to plan, this new version will be available to all node operators by November 13, 2023,” Krippenreiter said.

Community members described a new API version, APIv2, which provides more functionality than the traditional API. The launch of API v2 on XRPL will introduce the DeliverMax feature, add error messages and remove API methods.

Krippenreiter also described the transaction per second (TPS) performance and stability of the XRP ledger. He said the new upgrades on this functionality were originally proposed by MarkTravis15 on X, and included three changes that could improve the performance of the ledger.

These changes focus on increasing consensus consistency, implementing asynchronous writing of batches to NUDB, and introducing periodic intervals when applying transaction batches.

Another notable upgrade to the XRP Ledger is the introduction of a new RPC method that allows software apps to effectively connect to a specific network in the XRPL ecosystem by asking the node for information. Other changes to the XRP Ledger include bug fixes and refactoring or rewriting the code to ensure better readability and efficiency.

Voting begins for bookkeeping amendment

Providing details on the update to the latest version of the XRP ledger, Krippenreiter highlighted a series of proposed amendments. If these amendments are approved by the community and subsequently implemented, they could have a significant positive impact on the XRPL ecosystem.

The first revision, originally called Federated Side Chain, includes bidirectional connectivity for XRPL assets. The proposal aims to open new avenues for interoperability in the

Krippenreiter also described a second amendment that implements a sovereign identity solution called decentralized identifiers (DIDs) on XRPL. The third revision attempts to address the unexpected behavior of the XRPL payment engine and provide a solution that appropriately fixes the problem.

Finally, the final amendments will help clarify how authorized trust lines should be established and permitted. This proposal focuses specifically on situations where issuers and users enable certain settings on their accounts.

