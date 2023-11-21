Photo Credit: World Wide Wind

A revolutionary new wind turbine design due to be tested soon in Norway has the potential to turn offshore wind power production upside down – or at least on shore, with an unusual twist.

If successful, Norwegian startup World Wide Wind’s (WWW) “counter-rotating vertical-axis turbine” could, according to the company, reduce costs by allowing builders to supersize floating wind turbines and produce wind power at sea. Can be doubled.

More broadly, such improvements in wind energy technology could help reduce reliance on dirty energy sources that produce heat-trapping gases that warm the Earth.

There are three key concepts at the heart of the new design.

One is that the design is floating, meaning it has no structure built into the seabed and is instead tied to it. It’s not revolutionary in itself, but it is useful. Many huge wind farms are being built using floating technology. These can be installed in deeper water areas, allowing access to more wind resources and making them less controversial for obstructing views.

Another part of the new design is that the blades rotate on a vertical axis instead of horizontal. This removes the common “pinwheel” form of wind turbines in favor of an inverted stand mixer-like orientation. This is unusual, although at least one other company is exploring vertical-axis floating air.

The third innovation makes the design really different: the addition of another counter-rotating (aka contra-rotating) turbine and blades rotating in the opposite direction on the same axis.

Photo Credit: New Atlas

WWW design solves many problems. According to New Atlas, this puts heavy, high-maintenance hardware near the base or underwater, which a top-heavy horizontal-axis turbine can’t do. This requires the equipment to be longer and the blades larger (in wind power, bigger is better).

With the design’s tilted vertical axis and blade configuration, it can capture air from more directions and reduce turbulence in its wake (another issue with horizontal-axis turbines). The company told New Atlas that this allows equipment to be packed closer together in a wind farm.

Last but not least, due to the opposite rotations of the turbines, the torque on the system (a vertical-axis issue) is neutralized, while the relative rotation is essentially doubled.

“Whichever direction the wind blows, the floating double [vertical-axis wind turbine] passively tilts to an optimal angle, and the two turbines begin rotating in opposite directions, effectively doubling the speed at which the ‘rotor’ in the ‘stator’ is rotating,” New Atlas. K Loz Blaine explained.

“You can think of it as a way to double your power output, or cut your generator costs in half,” Trond Lutdal, former CEO of WDW, told New Atlas in 2022. “So it’s lower cost, it’s much more scalable, and any maintenance happens below rather than hundreds of feet up in the air.”

The test prototype, on which WDW is partnering with builder AF Gruppen, is 62 feet long and has a generating capacity of 30 kilowatts. However, New Atlas said the company envisions it reaching 1,312 feet long and 40 megawatts of capacity, or “almost twice” that of today’s largest wind turbines.

New Atlas reported that a larger 1.5-MW prototype is scheduled for testing in 2025, with a 24-MW version expected – larger than any existing offshore turbine – to be commercially available by 2030.

“bring it on!” The outlet is finished. “If these giant machines do what they say on the tin, the world will need them tomorrow.”

