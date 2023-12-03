New West among Canada's top 20 most liveable cities: report

According to The Globe and Mail’s 2023 annual report, New Westminster is also a great place to raise children and start a business.

New Westminster is considered one of the most liveable cities in Canada.

The city was ranked 18th The Globe and MailThe annual Top 100 list, for 2023, is based on factors that include access to amenities, education, transportation options and community vibrancy.

In BC, New Westminster was named the 10th most liveable city globeBehind other communities like Victoria (1), North Vancouver (2), Vancouver (7) and Port Coquitlam (9).

The city’s highest national individual ranking in specific categories was fourth in terms of education opportunities – second only to Victoria in all of BC.

New Westminster is ranked the eighth best city in Canada for transportation (fourth in BC) and ninth for access to community amenities (fifth in BC).

However, when it comes to housing affordability, New West came in at 302nd on the list nationwide and 27th provincially.

New Westminster’s median household income is over $114,000 and the average monthly rent is $2,007.

In this also the city is at 13th place globeList of most livable cities for entrepreneurs based on economic factors, short commute time and low taxes.

Additionally, it ranked 15th among livable cities for raising children based on proximity to child care, housing and education.

The top five economic industries of the New West, based on globeThe findings are as follows:

Health care and social assistance retail business Professional, Scientific and Technical Services educational services Accommodation and food services

The list of the top 100 most liveable cities was compiled by journalists Mahima Singh and Chen Wang.

The data was collected from 439 cities with populations of 10,000 or more by Environics Analytics Group and the company’s “third-party licensors.”

Source: www.newwestrecord.ca