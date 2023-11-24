New Wave acquires Longevity AI Inc. Announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire 50% of.

VANCOUVER, BC, November 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Wave Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “New Wave”) (CSE:SPOR, FWB:0XMB, OTCPK:TRMNF) It is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement effective November 21, 2023.agreement“) with Longevity AI Inc. (“live long”), a private corporation existing under the laws of the State of Delaware, United States of America, and shareholders of Longevity (“shareholders”) for acquisition by the company (“Exchange“) 50% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Longevity (“longevity shares,

Transaction Terms

As per the terms and conditions of the Agreement, in consideration of 50% of the issued and outstanding Longevity Shares, the Company will issue a total of 20,000,002 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Payment Shares") paid to Shareholders pro rata at the deemed value of $0.05 per share. The Company will also issue 2,000,000 additional common shares in the capital of the Company ("Milestone Shares") to be paid pro-rata to Shareholders upon completion of certain milestones in Longevity's business ("Milestone Payments").

The Payment Shares will not be subject to any hold period under applicable securities laws. Any shares issued in connection with the Milestone Payments will be subject to a four-month hold period under Canadian securities laws.

The Company is at arm's length from Longevity and each Shareholder. Upon completion of the Transaction, Longevity's board of directors will include New Wave nominees. At present, no changes are being considered in the management or board of directors of the Company.

The Transaction is not expected to result in a fundamental change to the Company (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange), nor is it expected to result in a change in control of the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

The transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including: receipt of any required regulatory approvals, including receipt of CSE approval and third party assessment of longevity. The transaction cannot be completed until these conditions are met. There can be no guarantee that the Transaction will be completed as planned or at all.

About Longevity AI Inc.

Longevity, a private corporation existing under the laws of the state of Delaware, United States, focuses on leveraging artificial intelligence to help patients achieve better health care outcomes.

Longevity owns and operates proprietary technology that connects patients to cutting-edge clinical treatments around bio markers, longevity, anti-aging protocols and the central nervous system. Additionally, Longevity plans to use artificial intelligence to link individual patient data with their desired health outcomes and create customized protocols in collaboration with clinical partners and care providers.

About New Wave Holdings Corporation

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XMB, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer focused on supporting innovative and fast-growing companies within the eSports, NFT, Metaverse, Blockchain and Web3 sectors. It also intends to identify incremental acquisitions across a broader strategic scope, including exploring entry into the emerging AI market.

CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

canadian security exchange Is No In Any way pass Above Property Of Proposed Exchange And Is neither allowed and neither rejected Contents Its Press release.

The securities to be issued in connection with the Proposed Transaction have not been and will not be registered, nor will they be offered, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), or any state securities laws. Can be done or not. Sold, directly or indirectly, or distributed within the United States or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy such securities in the United States.

This news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “could”, “schedule ” and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to Longevity’s potential acquisition, including the closing of the transaction, if it is to close at all, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based on a number of assumptions and estimates that the Company believes to be reasonable, but which inherently involve significant business, economic, competitive, Political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties Many factors, both known and unknown, may cause the results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in beliefs or changes in circumstances or any other event that may affect such statements and information, other than applicable laws, regulations, Is. Regulations.

