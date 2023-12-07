by Suzanne McGee

Dec 7 (Reuters) – 478 new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) had been launched in the United States this year through Wednesday, a new annual record, according to Morningstar data.

Analysts at Morningstar and other firms said that number was likely to grow even higher, driven by a record $7.65 billion investment in ETFs. At least a dozen other ETFs are scheduled to debut in the next week, according to investment advisory firm Strategus.

The previous record was set in 2021, when ETF managers launched 477 new funds. Last year, while comparatively quiet, was the second busiest year ever with 407 ETF debuts. It has become clear since October that the pace has increased this year.

“The wheels are in motion,” said Todd Sohn, ETF analyst at Strategas.

The majority of ETFs launched this year — about 76% — are active ETFs rather than funds designed to track some type of index, according to Morningstar Direct estimates.

Another big topic in 2023 is interest in ETFs that can provide a steady flow of income.

“This is the current fad,” Sohn said. “A lot of managers are rushing to copy billion-dollar ETFs like the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF.”

Sohn said there is no reason to believe the flood of new ETF issuances will slow next year. Still, he and other ETF analysts are keeping an eye on the rate at which some recently launched ETFs have taken off.

ETF providers have closed 208 funds so far this year, but as a percentage of new issuances or the total number of funds, that’s well short of a record. Still, given the increasingly crowded ETF landscape, many say they are monitoring the data.

The data measures US-based ETFs across all categories and asset classes. (Reporting by Suzanne McGee; Editing by David Gregorio)

