New US and UK sanctions target Hamas officials who help manage its financial networks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States announced new war-related sanctions against Hamas on Wednesday, targeting eight officials and representatives who help manage the terrorist group’s financial network.

The penalties, coordinated with Britain, are the latest response from the Treasury Department to the October 7 attack by Hamas against Israel. The sanctions block access to US assets and bank accounts and prevent designated individuals from doing business with Americans.

The list included individuals based in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and Turkey. They included Ismail Barhoum, who the Treasury Department said in a statement was a member of the Gaza Strip Political Bureau and had worked with Hamas Finance Minister Zahir Jabarin to funnel global fundraising money into the organization’s finance accounts. Has worked with, which is also under approval.

Brian Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said that Hamas “appears to direct fundraising campaigns for the benefit of the group and to funnel those illicit earnings to support its military activities in Gaza.” that uses the permitted jurisdiction.”

He said the US and its allies are focused on “leveraging our collective tools and authorities to diminish Hamas’s ability to finance additional attacks and further destabilize the region.”

Earlier sanctions on 14 November designated Hamas leaders and financiers, on 27 October targeted sources of support and financing, and on 18 October designated operators and financial facilitators.

US officials said the new sanctions were coordinated with Britain’s Treasury Department and showed an associated commitment aimed at “destroying networks that operate as part of our continued effort to disrupt and stop Hamas terrorist activity.” “As we support funding streams,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. a statement.

