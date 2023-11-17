New urbanization project Polestar Village, Downtown Fort Collins apartments receives city approval

A nonprofit educational group that promotes new urbanism and spirituality received unanimous approval from the Fort Collins Planning and Zoning Commission for a 144-home project Friday morning, despite commissioners’ concerns about traffic impacts on adjacent neighborhoods. Did.

In addition to Polestar Village, commissioners approved a seven-story apartment building in downtown Fort Collins and postponed a housing project on the north side so work could be done on a neighboring easement.

Polestar Village, which begins operations from Hawaii in 2022, is located on 10 acres east of South Overland Trail between West Elizabeth Street and Orchard Place, on land that was once Happy Heart Farm.

Site plans for the 144-unit Polestar Village in west Fort Collins

When it bought the site, Happy Heart’s owners retained much of the land and blocked access to Elizabeth Street from Polestar’s property, commissioners were told. This eliminated any possible connection between Polestar Village and a major road route.

Plum and Orchard streets would be extended through the project but would go to Overland Trail or Elizabeth Street.

Commission Chairman David Katz described Polestar’s location as essentially “an island” with no direct access to a collector or arterial road. This means all traffic from the development will go through neighborhood streets including Locust Grove, Lewis Lane and Kimball Road.

“That’s my biggest concern,” Katz said. “The development is unique in itself. Everything looks amazing within the (project) boundaries, but it’s the access. Doubling the traffic on Locust and Lewis will create some problems.”

Many Fort Collins residents, some of whom traveled from Hawaii with Polestar, supported the 144-unit project that includes a bed and breakfast, small commercial center and wellness center along with a community gathering space and garden. . He appreciated the vision, values ​​and sustainability measures of the project.

A handful of neighbors said the traffic impact would be too great, but commissioners were sympathetic. Traffic numbers on some neighborhood streets were projected to double or triple, but the transition to collector streets would still put the city’s average daily trips below the 2,500 threshold and require additional work to bring them up to city standards. Will be required.

Dan Sapienza lives near the project and said Lewis Lane is “hidden” in the western part of the city built in the 1960s. It’s a place where their 2 and 4 year olds learn to ride their bikes safely and kids organize hockey tournaments in the middle of the street.

“Polestar seems like a nice place” with widened sidewalks and traffic measures that will slow down cars within its project “but create negative impacts outside the neighborhood. Doubling the traffic on my street would have a bigger impact.”

Commissioner Ted Sheppard said the commission often hears complaints about traffic when new developments are proposed. “We often see growing pains,” he said. “These are nice little neighborhoods that still have some (housing) affordability. Those little streets are quaint … they’re really cool. It’s a cohesive neighborhood, it’s charming and hidden.”

Shepard, a retired city planner, said it’s always a challenge for the commission when smaller subdivisions are next to intensive multifamily. “It seems like it is no easy task for the parties to come together and provide the right to expand the orchard,” he said, but it is a bit beyond the scope of the commission.

Polestar co-founder Michael Gornick said he purchased the Happy Heart land in Fort Collins because of its “enlightened” zoning and Fort Collins’ community values. “We understand it will have an impact,” he said. “We are very serious about de-emphasizing the automobile.” Neighbors “may find the impacts are much less than they expected.”

Willox Lane proposal delayed due to controversy

Amenity issues between neighbors delayed commission approval for 66 homes on West Willox Lane proposed by Capri Colorado Holdings.

Bordered by Soft Gold Park to the south and Hickory Village Mobile Home Park to the east, the property was annexed by the city in 2005. Previous plans for a cluster development on this site and adjacent parcel never moved forward. The parcel to the west is now occupied by a Garden Sweet Farm stand.

Amy Kafka, owner of Garden Sweets, said her farm was “one of the first farms in this area and now it’s one of the last.” He told commissioners that if they approve 66 homes on 19 acres, “we will try to continue farming but realistically our days are numbered.” He said morning sunlight would be ruined on his crops, asked whether bees and pollinators would be safe from potential spraying if mosquitoes were present and whether neighbors would complain about tractor noise in the early morning.

The project, which has been in the works for more than three years, has gone through five rounds of review to resolve some issues, including an extension of the utilities, which will run through the park and connect to Hickory Street . According to the plan, a walkway will connect Soft Gold Park in the south to Willox Lane in the north.

The issue is that Kafka has an easement through a neighboring property that can only be eliminated with the construction of a sewer line. So far, Kafka said the developers have not offered to buy the easements, “but they have threatened to sue” if they did not vacate the easements, allowing their project to move forward.

Commissioners cited the benefits the project would bring, including trails and sewer line connections to Soft Gold Park, but questioned approving the plans before the easement was addressed. He also objected to the developer’s request to reduce the city’s required amount of open space from 50% to 38% for a cluster development.

“I want to see things happening in an area where nothing is happening,” Commissioner Adam Sasse said. “The city is growing, we need housing, but they are not providing affordable housing.” The developers are seeking amendments “And here are the pillars of the city plan that we are demolishing. It is hard to reduce open space in such an area.”

Commissioner Michelle Haefele said, “We should not be undermining the public benefits here” that come with open space.

Rather than reject the project, the commissioners postponed it until February 15.

Cherry Street apartments ‘will transform the neighborhood’

A partnership of Fort Collins-based Tribe Development and Utah-based Colmena Group, operating as 209 Cherry St. LLC, has won approval for a seven-story building with 112 units on the last vacant parcel of Block 33 on the original 1873 town plat. of.

Located at the southwest corner of Cherry and Mason streets, 209 Cherry is adjacent to Penny Flats and Mason Flats to the south and north, the historic trolley barn to the west, and a three-level parking garage for the Morningstar senior housing project now under construction. College to the north and Cherry to the east.

The seven-story building exceeds the zone’s six-story limit but is under its 85-foot height restriction, an amendment commissioners approved unanimously.

Neighbor Manuel Martínez complained that construction traffic from other projects in the area was already taking up most of the neighborhood’s street parking.

“The seven-story apartment building is going to be a big change” for people living in the Martinez Park neighborhood, Shepard said. “Cherry is the main street of Martínez Park, and the seven-story building reminds us that we have an urbanized city, an urbanized downtown, in a transit overlay district, along the MAX Line and here it is manifesting itself.

“This will be a sudden change for people who have lived in this area for generations,” he said. “It used to be brick kilns and concrete batch plants… It’s a real sign of the growth our city has had over the last 75 years. It’s a remarkable change and will be a real change for the people who live there,” but it Is in line with the city’s downtown plan.

