New Ukrainian kamikaze drone in production, has already 'hit its first Russian targets'

A Ukrainian-designed kamikaze drone with a range of 1,000 kilometers has entered production and has already attacked Russian targets, according to officials.

Ukraine’s state enterprise Ukroboronprom announced in late 2022 that it was working on the production of long-range “one-way unmanned aerial vehicles” or kamikaze drones.

It will give the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) the ability to attack targets with a 75-kilogram warhead at ranges up to 1,000 kilometers and will be resistant to Russian electronic warfare (EW) capability.

He gave little technical detail on the project other than to say that it was sourcing components from unnamed foreign suppliers, but stressed that the design, software, communications and control means, assembly and maintenance would be handled by its own domestic experts. Was done by.

The only imagery available at the time was a photo of the drone’s nose which led commentators to speculate that it was similar to the Iranian/Russian Shaheed drone.

Nose of the prototype Ukrainian long-range drone

Photo: Ukroboronprom

On June 20 this year, Ukroboronprom’s press secretary Natalia Said posted on her Facebook page that the drone had been successfully tested.

The post included a photo of him at the tests with AFU Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzny, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk and Ukroboronprom CEO Yuri Lyubev.

On Monday, November 6, the Ukrainian news outlet Економия ПравDA (Economic Truth) published an interview with Herman Smetanin, who became General Director of Ukroboronprom as part of a major reshuffle in Ukraine’s defense industry in June.

In the interview Smetanin talked about the tasks he was given to ensure that the enterprise began producing weapons in the quantities Ukraine needed to fight the war with Russia and as quickly as possible.

The interviewer particularly drew attention to the need for long-range firepower and Smetanin’s predecessor, Yuri Gusev, had said that a long-range drone had already been flown, but a lack of information had caused people to doubt its existence. It was felt.

President Zelensky after the downing of Shahid-136 in Kiev in the winter of 2022

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The answer Smetanin gave was straightforward: “It is in mass production, and has been ordered by our defense forces. In fact, UAVs have attacked Russian targets for the first time. Recorded combat range was approximately 1,000 kilometers.

When asked whether the Ukroboronprom drone was an analog of the Iranian Shaheda, he replied: “Several Ukrainian state and private manufacturers are creating analogs of the ‘Shaheda’… We are looking for more complex and expensive projects with higher performance and longer We are focusing on the production of first-class.”

A photo appeared on Insider Ukraine’s Telegram site on Monday that may (or may not) show the final design of Ukroboronprom’s kamikaze drone.

