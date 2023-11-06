New UK growth figures show 'beginning of mild recession'

New data on Friday is expected to show the economy shrank in the third quarter, raising the possibility that Britain is already in recession.

City economists expect Britain’s GDP to decline by 0.1 percent in September, which would mean the economy would shrink by a similar amount in the third quarter.

That’s a more pessimistic outlook than Bank of England forecasts released last week, which suggested the economy would remain stable in the third quarter.

According to Deutsche Bank chief UK economist Sanjay Raja, weak household spending, lower business investment and falling government consumption “will lead to a decline in demand”.

He said the poor performance in September “could spell some bad news” for the rest of the year due to carry-over effects. This increases the risk that the UK will enter a technical recession, with two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, predicted a larger quarterly contraction of 0.2 percent. He cited “increasing pressure from high interest rates” as a major contributor to hindering growth.

Interest rates have been raised to the highest level since the financial crisis, at 5.25 percent, in an effort to tackle inflation. While markets are becoming increasingly convinced that rates have peaked, the Bank of England insisted it is still too early to talk about a rate cut.

The high cost of borrowing has brought economic activity to a near standstill. Consumption, which forms a major part of domestic demand, has been hit due to the sharp rise in interest rates.

Recent data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed consumers cut back on spending more than expected in September, with retail sales falling by 0.9 per cent.

Despite the slow turnaround in manufacturing and improvements in trade and business inventories, Dales said Friday’s figures “will signal the beginning of a mild recession”.

Although Britain has outperformed expectations so far this year, forecasters are painting a bleak picture for the economy in the years to come.

With a growing number of households switching to mortgages with higher levels of interest payments, higher interest rates will continue to constrain consumer spending in the coming months.

The Bank of England expects GDP to remain stable next year. Recent forecasts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) showed that the UK will be the worst performing advanced economy in 2024.

