New UA financial report announces program cuts, financial restructuring

The Arizona Board of Regents on Friday submitted an “Enhanced Financial Oversight Report” to Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, detailing actions the board is taking to strengthen financial oversight and financial structures at those three public universities: University, ASU and NAU.

This plan is in response to Hobbs’s January 25 Letter To ABOR, which requested a plan that included proposed solutions, strategies, and metrics to measure progress toward these goals.

Per Hobbs’ request, the board hired a global professional services firm to “provide third-party advice and assessment of the university’s financial information and decision-making” with an emphasis on the athletic department and UA’s online educational acquisitions. doing work. (UA Global Campus), according to the report.

The report states that UA, although not in “imminent financial jeopardy”, is currently facing a budget shortfall of approximately $177 million, and needs to make “significant changes” to avoid said jeopardy.

According to the report, one of the major steps being taken by the university is to reduce administration. This included reducing administrative costs, centralizing certain positions and functions, and establishing a new method for reporting finances for the UA.

The university identified an opportunity to save $27 million by permanently eliminating currently vacant positions. The report also announced that the university’s eSports program would be eliminated (reportedly saving $300,000 per year), the Strategic Priorities Faculty Initiative would be suspended, competitive grant programs in the Provost Investment Fund would be suspended (a reported savings of $15.5 million per year) and the delay of the next cohort of the Presidential Postdoctoral Fellowship Program (an estimated savings of $400,000 in the next academic year).

UA is currently working to “increase revenue”. This includes creating a new financial model, eliminating the tuition guarantee program, and recalibrating merit-based aid for graduate and non-resident students beginning in the fall of 2025.

UA announced plans to centralize several departments, including: human resources, information technology, facilities, finance, marketing and communications, and university advancement.

The University will also review a number of senior leadership positions, including all vice provost, vice president and vice dean roles to look for places where these roles can be consolidated, adjusted or eliminated. According to the report, the university has already identified 13 positions that could be eliminated or reclassified.

According to the February 9 report, the university will also “right-size all college and division budgets.”

Each of UA’s colleges is expected to submit a fiscal year 2025 plan that shows options to reduce its spending by 5, 10 and 15% over a period of 18–36 months.

The Arizona Athletics Department and UA’s online platforms will also see restructuring in the near future. According to the report, the process will include “centralizing administrative functions, identifying efficiencies in operations, resetting the budget, and establishing strict limits on spending.” UA Athletics recently announced an increase in season ticket prices for men’s basketball and football in the 2024-25 season.

According to the report, UA Global Campus will undergo a review and validation process that will analyze the efficiency of the program and make recommendations for “how to best position UA ​​online.”

The university has already implemented a hiring freeze, a compensation freeze, a procurement ban, a travel ban for senior leadership, a moratorium on non-essential capital projects and a cessation of funding for strategic initiatives.

Hobbs had previously called out the university and the Board of Regents for contradictory messaging and a lack of transparency on the part of both bodies. In line with Governor Hobbs’ call for increased accountability, the Board’s report concluded with a note about their “commitment to transparency, engagement, and communication.”

The report noted that the board, President Dr. Robert C. Robbins and interim CFO John Arnold will continue to update members of the university community and hold various events and forums to engage said community. ABOR will also now hold meetings 2-3 times a month to assess progress at UA, and the university is expected to provide reports monthly to the Board and the Office of the Governor.

According to the addendum to the report, the University is required to report every other week its total salaries and number of employees (by type), cash levels weekly and monthly purchases in excess of $50,000.

