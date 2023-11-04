New TV shows and movies stream this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, Apple TV, and more

What to stream this weekend? Credit: Paramount

The first weekend of November is starting with a ton of new shows and movies on all the myriad streaming services we should be subscribing to now if we have any hope of keeping up with everything.

From Westerns to indie sci-fi films, this weekend is packed with plenty of things to watch, not to mention the shows going on. Fear the Walking Dead, Upload, The Gilded Age even more.

Let’s dive right in!

New TV Shows and Movies

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel, We can’t see all the light Tells the story of two teenagers near the end of World War II. The first is a blind girl who is sending radio transmissions to the resistance. The other is a German boy who specializes in tracking radio signals, who is forced by the Gestapo to help them hunt him down. It has received largely poor reviews from critics, but mostly positive reviews from audiences. I love World War II dramas so I’ll definitely at least give this four-part miniseries a chance.

Onimusha (Netflix)

Based on the classic video game series, Onimusha The first of two anime on today’s list. It looks dark and violent and looks like a pretty epic adaptation of a Capcom game that hasn’t seen the light of day in nearly two decades.

NYAD (Netflix)

Annette Bening and Jodie Foster star in this sports biopic about Diana Nyad, who in 2013 walked more than 100 miles without a shark cage from Havana, Cuba to Key West, Florida at the age of 64. It’s so wild! I can’t even imagine swimming that far, let alone being potential shark food the whole time!

Sly (Netflix)

I have always been fascinated by the story of Sylvester Stallone and his refusal to sell out rocky Even without getting the lead role. He was basically destitute but refused to sell unless he could land a lead role. This was probably the wisest decision of his life. sly A documentary by filmmaker Thom Zimny ​​tells the rest of the story.

Blue Eye Samurai (Netflix)

The second anime in this list, blue eye samurai This is the story of Mizu (Maya Erskine) taking revenge on her enemies. Co-creator Amber Noizumi described it as “kill Bill meeting of Yentl.With a 100% score from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes this is probably the best reviewed item on our list today.

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

If you’re looking for something lighter, consider quiz lady, A road trip comedy starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh. Awkwafina’s character Anne Yum is obsessed with game shows, and uses that passion to help her gambling-addicted mother. The supporting cast includes Will Ferrell, Jason Schwartzman, Tony Hale and Paul Reubens (aka Pee-wee Herman) in his final role. The actor passed away earlier this year after a battle with cancer.

Invincible Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Our third animated series on this list and one of the most anticipated Season 2 invincible Returns to Amazon Prime Video this weekend. this, along with boys And Gen V, puts Amazon at the forefront of violent, edgy super-hero parodies. Steve Yeun, JK Simmons and many other talented artists are involved.

Fingernails (Apple TV)

fresh start of season 2 of Bear, Jeremy Alan White’s new Apple TV movie is a near-future sci-fi romance film about a “nail test” that can determine whether two people are right for each other. As you can imagine, the test is flawed and the results pan out the same way love and romance often do.

Lawman: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Finally, the latest big Taylor Sheridan project airs this Sunday on Paramount+. Lawman: Bass Reeves Stars British actor David Oyelowo (whom we recently saw silo) as the titular lawman. This is a true story and Oyelowo was apparently instrumental in creating it. The supporting cast includes Dennis Quaid and Donald Sutherland. This seems perfect to me as he enjoys westerns in general and – with many quibbles – most of Sheridan’s works (yellowstone Of his various Western plays this may be my least favorite, or at least the most unpleasant; i liked 1883 and yet to be seen 1923,

Priscilla (in the theatre)

It wasn’t all that long ago elvis Hit the theatres. Now we get Priscilla Presley’s story from director Sofia Coppola and A24. Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny star as Elvis and Priscilla in their often turbulent marriage and relationship.

Also, I’ll watch another (probably terrible) episode fear the walking dead and the two latest episodes of Pour out, Which I have caught. I have some thoughts on the third season of that show that I’ll share soon. bottle gourd And Gen V Both are also coming to an end.

