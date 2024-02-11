New 'True Detective: Night Country' theories emerge after an even better Episode 5

to reel hbo

True Detective: Night Country aired its final episode on a Friday, two days early due to Sunday’s Super Bowl, which is a common practice.

I would argue this episode of True Detective: Night Country was actually much better than previous episodes, especially the last two, and has now given rise to additional theories about what’s going on, considering What we know now about past events and where it looks like things are going. This is not based on watching any screeners (which I don’t have), but just my own observations.

It appears to have two main parts. Of course, the idea is that the corporate mining company owned by Season 1’s Tuttle Corporation is deeply corrupt. It’s incredibly possible that he murdered activist Annie Kay in some form, and at least Hank was tasked with moving her body, though not killing her, he claims. I’m also willing to at least chalk it up Some? The supernatural elements and hallucinations here, from the mine, have effectively poisoned the entire town. Navarro’s dreams, which are some of the worst anyone can have, can certainly be explained by his family’s long-standing deteriorating mental health and possible schizophrenia.

However, I do not believe that the end of the entire series is possible without this Some? The element of the supernatural is coming into play. There must be something hidden in those ice tunnels that is of great importance, and I can’t imagine what it would be, because it Is They are more than just the missing person they are trying to find. And I mean, I’m pretty sure he couldn’t survive in a random ice tunnel for that long.

Navarro

The oft-repeated line “she’s awake” throughout this season means something and it’s hard to see how it is. No It’s going to be supernatural in some way. I think it could be the ghost of Annie Kay, but given that she was still in the ice tunnel when she apparently died screaming, I don’t think so. Rather, it seems somewhat like the “mysterious ancient spirit of the land” or something, covering up the pollution, the toxic cities, the mines and, more recently, the scientists drilling into the ice for the key to immortality. Rising against. The same mine that has killed many residents and their children.

Here are some concrete principles. One is that Peter Pryor murdered his father because he was about to reveal He Killed Annie Kay. Although given the events of the show, I’m not entirely sure how much sense this makes. we will need one whole There are a lot of explanations for this, because I don’t think there is any basis to support it. At least not yet.

Secondly, the scientific murders were committed by some of the “elderly” natives of this land. Like the crab lady who was featured this week and the cleaning lady who was interviewed earlier. Maybe even Navarro’s poetry. One theory is that the scientists were flash frozen by the crab machine, something it could theoretically do, but the process of doing so would be interesting, to say the least. This would contradict the “they saw something in the cold, it frightened them so much that they all instantly died of heart attacks and froze” idea, because I’m not sure how that explains the gently crumpled clothes. Again, this would require a lot of explanation to understand.

I’m leaning towards a combination of the mysterious and the corrupt. Annie Kay almost certainly died in the mine, although exactly who, I’m not sure. Again, it feels like some kind of vengeful spirit is responsible for the “vengeance”, like a literal ghost presence or perhaps some local people working through it. There is a lot of supernatural here completely This may have been precipitated by Navarro’s schizophrenia or delirium resulting from mine poisoning.

I have some issues with the season, but I’m curious to see how they wrap it up next week.

