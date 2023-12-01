New trouble for railway passengers due to strike of train drivers again

Rail passengers are being warned that there is potential for disruption next week due to a strike by train drivers and an overtime ban in a long-running dispute over pay.

Aslef members of 16 train operating companies will refuse to work overtime from Friday to 9 December and will hold a series of strikes between 2 and 8 December.

Train companies said they would run as many trains as possible, but there would be wide regional variations, with some operators not running services at all on strike days.

Services that are running will start late and end much earlier than usual – usually running between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

It is likely that services on some lines will be affected the evening before and the morning after each strike between 2 and 8 December as most of the rolling stock will not be in the correct depot.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “We are going on strike again not to inconvenience passengers, but to express our disgust at the intransigence of this government and the bad faith shown by the private companies that employ us.

“It is clear the Tory government does not want to resolve this dispute. We have not had a meeting with Transportation Secretary Mark Harper since December 2022.

“We have not had a meeting with Rail Minister Hugh Merriman since January this year, and we have had no response from employers since April.

“We are prepared to come to the table and negotiate, but the train operating companies and the Tories standing behind them are not.

“This is becoming a political dispute rather than an industrial dispute. They simply can’t be bothered. They are pleased to see the controversy escalate, causing disruption to passengers and businesses, and driving Britain’s railways – once the envy of the world – into managed decline.”

Mr Whelan told the PA news agency that Asleaf members remained firmly behind the campaign for industrial action after almost five years without a pay rise.

Asleff said the program of one-day strike and overtime ban was designed to “increase pressure” on train operators (TOCs) and the government.

“We are determined to win this dispute and achieve a significant pay increase for train drivers, who have not had a raise since 2019 while the cost of living has increased over that time.

“Our strikes have forced TOC to cancel services and restrictions on overtime have severely disrupted the network as no train company employs enough drivers to provide a reasonable service – the service She has promised passengers and businesses she will provide them – without even asking the drivers. Work on the rest of your days.”

Aslef members to strike at East Midlands Railway and LNER on Saturday 2 December; on Sunday 3 December on Avanti West Coast, Chiltern, Great Northern Thameslink and West Midlands trains; at C2C and Greater Anglia on Tuesday 5 December; on Wednesday 6 December on Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, South Western Railway and the Island Line; on CrossCountry and Great Western Railways on Thursday 7 December and on Northern and TransPennine on Friday 8 December.

A spokesperson for Rail Delivery Group said: “This unnecessary and avoidable industrial action called by Aslef leadership aims to disrupt customers and businesses ahead of the important festive period, where people will be attending events and meeting up with friends and loved ones .

“This will further damage an industry that is receiving an extra £175 million a month in taxpayer cash to keep services running after the Covid recession.

“Aslef leadership is blocking a fair and affordable offer made by the industry in the spring, which would have brought the average driver base pay from £60,000 to around £65,000 for a four-day week. We urge them to pass this on to their members, give Christmas back to our customers, and end this damaging industrial dispute.

– Rail, Maritime and Transport Union members have voted to accept a deal to end a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com