New tool makes condo financing easier

Freddie Mac’s new tool makes it easier for lenders to determine if a specific condo qualifies for a mortgage loan. It says buyers can now get a concrete answer “within minutes”.

McLean, VA – Freddie Mac announced enhancements to its Condo Project Advisors to help lenders “bring greater efficiency to condominium financing.” Under the new system, lenders can determine whether a specific finance loan meets Freddie Mac’s guidelines for purchasing a condo unit – and it takes “just a few minutes.”

The designation – known as “Project Certified” status for the Project Appraisal Request (PAR) – confirms that condo properties meet certain project review and general eligibility requirements for financing. Freddie Mac says that if granted this status, lenders are only required to do minimal project underwriting, saving lenders and borrowers time and money.

This change also allows lenders to present a condo that does not already hold this status and obtain Project Certified status at no cost for certain projects.

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) is advocating for a system to help condo buyers secure mortgages and has thanked Freddie Mac for releasing the new tool.

“These changes are important steps to improve the ability of HOAs (Condo Homeowners Associations) to meet the more stringent requirements imposed following the Surfside building collapse and (NAR) is actively pursuing these important changes and these challenges to Freddie Mac.” NAR President Tracy Casper said in a statement. “We look forward to streamlining processes and enhancing collaboration for real estate professionals in the future.”

With the changes, the Condo Project Advisor tool assigns projects with approved or non-approved status in Freddie Mac’s database, allowing lenders to view previously reviewed condos. An approved status eliminates the need for costly and time-consuming resubmissions, while a rejected status still requires submission.

If a project loses its status Freddie Mac proactively contacts the HOA to correct the missing information. And, if a project loses its status, the HOA can now oppose the change directly with Freddie Mac.

“These three changes are important and NAR applauds them,” Casper said.

