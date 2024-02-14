New token on the block – DN404 challenges ERC-404 in the race for fractionalized NFTs

The world of Ethereum standards is currently witnessing fierce competition. Two new contenders are competing for the title of best fractionalized NFT solution, ERC-404 and DN404. Both standards aim to address the growing demand for tradable stakes of NFTs as they offer exciting possibilities for increased liquidity and broader participation in the NFT market. However, each approaches the challenge in a unique way, which has sparked heated debate within the developer community.

Here is what you need to know

Both ERC-404 and DN404 aim to revolutionize NFT ownership by enabling fractionalization.

While ERC-404 offers first-mover advantages, it faces concerns about security and efficiency.

The DN404 features improved security and DEX compatibility; However, this has not been tested yet.

The competition is fierce, while the key to determining the winner lies with the developer community.

ERC-404 – First mover with unexpected challenges

Just a week ago, ERC-404 emerged as the first unofficial Ethereum standard designed for fractionalized NFTs. This innovative standard allows users to split their NFTs into smaller pieces, making them easier to trade and potentially attracting new investors. However, concerns soon arose regarding its technical implementation and compatibility.

Critics, including the developers of DN404, claim that ERC-404 deviates from existing standards, potentially leading to vulnerabilities and inefficiencies. A developer named Quit also highlighted a potential security exploit that could enable malicious actors to steal NFTs using ERC-404. This has raised concerns about the overall security of the standard.

DN404 – built on familiar ground with bold claims

DN404 is believed to be a self-proclaimed improvement over ERC-404. This newcomer takes a different approach by using two different contracts: a base ERC-20 token that represents fractional ownership and a mirrored ERC-721 NFT contract that represents the underlying asset. According to the DN404 developers, this dual-contract system ensures full compatibility with existing protocols and avoids the perceived issues of ERC-404 tokens.

The primary advantage of DN404 is its focus on trading efficiency. Using ERC-20 tokens for fractional ownership, DN404 allows direct trading on decentralized exchanges (DEX) like Uniswap. This opens up a wider pool of potential buyers and sellers, which is expected to increase liquidity for NFT projects, a factor that is considered a significant challenge in the current market.

the race is on! Who will win the vote of developers and investors?

Both ERC-404 and DN404 represent exciting advancements in the field of fractional NFTs. However, each comes with its own strengths and weaknesses. ERC-404 has a first-to-market advantage, which has enabled it to gain significant early interest, while DN404 competes with a more secure and efficient design.

That said, it’s important to remember that both standards are still in the early stages of development and have inherent risks associated with unaudited code and untested functionalities. As the competition continues, the developer community will play a key role in evaluating and refining these standards, which could ultimately determine who emerges as the preferred solution for fractionalized NFTs.

Source: newswelcome.com