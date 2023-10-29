New to banking? Here's why I'd buy Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in the first place.

2023 has been a tough year for banks so far SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE -2.09%) down more than 20% compared with a gain of about 7% broadly. S&P 500 Index. Even if you’ve never bought shares of a bank stock before, you may be thinking about making a contrarian investment in the sector. You should probably err on the side of caution and choose an option like a bank Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD -1.91%). Here are some important reasons.

1. TD Bank is like buying two banks in one

Toronto-Dominion comes from Canada, where it is one of the largest banks in the country. It provides a solid foundation for business. It also has a significant presence in the US, where its business is concentrated on the East Coast. Basically it is a large regional bank in the US market. Given its footprint, it has room for growth as it expands its geographic reach.

From a big picture perspective, this means TD Bank has a solid foundation to build on as a company. And it has a solid engine to support long-term growth. This is a better mix than buying a giant US bank, which would be fighting for market share after already saturating the US market from coast to coast. And it’s better than a regional US bank, which won’t have a solid base in its Canadian operations like TD Bank.

2. Canada is highly regulated

It is important to recognize that the Canadian banking sector is not the same as the highly competitive US banking sector. In Canada, strict regulation has effectively resulted in a small number of established industry leaders. TD Bank is one of the leaders, ranked No. 2 in the country by deposits. This is one reason why Canadian business is such an important factor.

However, there is another reason as well. The highly regulated Canadian market is generally highly focused on security. This focus permeates TD Bank’s business, including its efforts to expand into the US market. So as a first investment in the banking industry, you would be erring on the side of caution by trusting a management team that is unwilling to take unnecessary risks.

3. Better prepared than any other North American bank

It’s nice to be conservative, but other Canadian banks can make the same claim. And they have also reached the American market. But TD Bank still stands out this time, due to the fact that its Tier 1 ratio is the highest in North America at 15.2%. The Tier 1 ratio is basically a measure of how well prepared a bank is for adverse circumstances, with a higher percentage being better than a lower percentage. Given investors’ obvious concerns about the banking sector, as evidenced by the steep decline so far this year, it’s probably a good idea to stick with companies with strong Tier 1 ratios like TD Bank.

4. A proven track record

How safe is TD Bank? Although there are no guarantees on Wall Street, a look at the Great Recession shows. While the giant American banks prefer Bank of America (BAC -3.64%) and city ​​group (C -2.80% ) was forced to cut its dividend amid the financial crisis, TD Bank kept its dividend stable during that difficult period. But this was actually by mandate, as Canadian regulators did not allow banks to increase their dividends. After that mandate was lifted, TD Bank returned to dividend growth.

Note that TD Bank pays dividends in Canadian dollars, so the dollar value of dividends US investors receive will fluctuate with exchange rates. Still, when you go back and examine the last major financial crisis, exercising caution clearly paid off for income investors.

5. A very attractive dividend yield

The last reason to like TD Bank today is its dividend yield, which is an attractive 5% or so. That’s a little less than what you’ll get from Citi, but significantly more than what Bank of America is offering. This seems to be a good compromise between risk and reward.

Meanwhile, TD Bank’s yield is toward the high end of the company’s historical yield range. This suggests the stock may be attractively priced right now. In other words, it may be exactly the opposite deal you think.

Security-First Bank Selection

From a high level, banks are quite simple to understand, but when you get into the details it can become quite complex. TD Bank offers investors a way to invest in this sector through a fairly conservative business that is in line with Canada’s conservative banking ethos and regulations. The historically high yield, strong Tier 1 ratio, and mix of Canadian and US exposure make TD Bank a solid first choice for investors new to the banking sector.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool company The Ascent. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool company The Ascent. Reuben Gregg Brewer holds positions at Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool owns a position in and recommends Bank of America. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

