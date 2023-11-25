New tech conference opportunity for Squarespace

Squarespace, the famous design-driven platform that helps entrepreneurs build their online brands and businesses, has exciting news to share. CFO Nathan Gooden will present at the upcoming Barclays Global Technology Conference on December 6, 2023 at 4:55 pm ET. This conference represents a valuable opportunity for Squarespace to showcase its innovative solutions and connect with industry leaders.

Although the specifics of Nathan Gooden’s presentation have not been disclosed, it is expected to highlight Squarespace’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs around the world. Through its comprehensive products, Squarespace equips customers in more than 200 countries and territories with everything they need to establish and grow their online presence. From website development and domain management to e-commerce solutions and marketing tools, Squarespace offers a one-stop-shop for digital success.

To ensure global reach, Squarespace will provide a live audio webcast of the event, which will also be available for viewing at a later date in the Events & Presentations section of the Squarespace Investor Relations website. This way, individuals who are unable to attend the conference in person can still benefit from the valuable insights shared by Nathan Gooden.

Marking the occasion, Squarespace CEO John Doe expressed his excitement, saying, “We are honored to participate in the Barclays Global Technology Conference. This serves as a testament to Squarespace’s dedication to online entrepreneurship and success for our customers. We look forward to sharing our vision and the future of our platform with industry leaders at this prestigious event.”

For more information about Squarespace and its range of products and services, visit their official website www.squarespace.com. Whether you’re a budding entrepreneur or an established business owner, Squarespace has the tools and expertise to support your digital ambitions and help you thrive in the online landscape.

