New survey shows AI could solve labor shortage crisis but officials are cautious about privacy

According to a survey of 500 C-level executives in the US and UK, AI will transform the workforce, strengthen competition and impact profits in the months and years to come.

Business leaders see generative artificial intelligence (AI) as a solution to labor shortages, but they are concerned about the collection and storage of personal data, according to a survey of 500 chief executives in the US and UK.

Generative AI can produce text, images, or other media using generative models; Major companies like Microsoft have invested heavily in it as a future technology that can change our lives.

The survey by software company Icertis, released on Wednesday, also showed that AI will transform the workforce, strengthen competition and impact the bottom line in the months and years to come.

Business leaders said employment levels will be the top macroeconomic driver for AI adoption in 2024. This makes sense in the context of labor shortages as bosses may be more eager to turn to AI to complete work that could otherwise be done by humans.

According to Eurostat, currently, more than 75 percent of EU companies need help finding professionals with the necessary skills to fill jobs. AI could be the savior in bridging this labor gap.

More than half of the C-level executives surveyed also said that AI will lead to greater competition as it reduces the gap between competitors and thus, more than 80 percent of the respondents expect generative AI to be the next five. Will impact their bottom line within years.

However, privacy concerns may hinder the use of generic AI in the workplace.

More than 40 percent of executives said they support government regulations around AI that prioritize responsibility and ethics over opportunities for innovation. During this. 30 percent supported faster growth.

The survey comes a week after international governments signed a “world-first” agreement on AI at a global summit in the United Kingdom to counter the “catastrophic” risks the technology could pose.

Such risks include AI developing biological or chemical weapons, spreading disinformation, and also changes in how personal data is stored, as AI systems require large amounts of personal data to make predictions.

The survey revealed that UK officials are far more hesitant to use generic AI models like ChatGPT due to privacy concerns. More than 41 percent of American executives would give the go-ahead to their employees, compared to just 30 percent of their counterparts in Britain.

“This survey shows that generative AI is having a huge impact on how enterprises compete and win,” said Monish Darda, CTO and co-founder of Icertis.

“2024 will be a critical year as executives determine how they will differentiate themselves in this new market,” he said.

