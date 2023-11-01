New survey shows 59% of Americans are concerned about paying for health care

A smart phone and a ballpoint pen placed on top of a very expensive medical invoice represent , [+] Patient’s share of bill. The due date is stamped on the bill. getty

As recent studies have shown, Americans are clearly struggling with their health care costs. But affordability challenges are only part of the story. A new report sheds light on factors besides cost that keep people from paying their medical bills.

According to the 2024 Healthcare Financial Experience Study published by Cedars, a patient financial platform, ability to pay — not bad intentions — is the main reason people don’t pay their medical bills.

Cedars surveyed more than 1,200 American adults ages 26 and older, all of whom had visited a doctor for themselves or a dependent in the past year and were responsible for making health decisions and paying medical bills. Was reported to happen.

Nearly three-quarters (72%) of adults surveyed said affordability is the biggest challenge they face in paying their bills. Nearly half (48%) said their health care costs have increased in the past year and 59% are worried about paying their medical bills in the coming year.

One-quarter (23%) said they would not be able to afford any unexpected medical bill over $250 and 15% said they could not afford any unexpected medical expenses at all.

One in five (19%) said they haven’t actually paid a medical bill because they really can’t afford it.

“The findings of our annual study point to a clear theme: consumers want to pay their bills,” said Florian Otto, CEO of Cedar. “If payers and providers don’t help them, it has a devastating impact on loyalty, patient health and health.” bottom lines.”

The impact of affordability challenges is negative. One-quarter of respondents have had unpaid medical bills and nearly half said their health or well-being has been negatively impacted due to difficulty paying their medical bills.

Not only is the actual financial burden challenging for consumers, but the entire process of bill payment is also stressful.

More than half (58%) said paying medical bills is stressful, and simply understanding what they owe and why was a source of stress for almost as many (55%). Resolving billing issues with a provider or health insurance was also very or extremely stressful for 37% of respondents. The interaction between the two was even worse; 40% of respondents rated coordination between providers and their insurer as very or extremely stressful.

This coordination between providers and insurers on billing issues is an important factor in how people feel about each party. For example, 78% of respondents said payment coordination is an important factor in how satisfied they feel with their insurer and 69% said it would affect the likelihood they would recommend their provider to others.

Perhaps not surprisingly, one-third of respondents reported that they do not feel in control of their health care finances.

Nearly one-third (31%) of respondents said they could not easily understand their health care benefits and bills, with 18% saying they definitely did not understand their coverage and costs. One-quarter (23%) find understanding their coverage and benefits stressful.

That confusion has a cost, as 40% of consumers said they would not pay their bill if they did not understand their coverage or how to pay the bill, and 28% said they would not pay a medical bill. They have delayed doing so because they were confused by it. Another 9% said they did not pay a medical bill in the past year because they were confused about what their costs actually were.

Having a solid cost estimate in hand will influence people to take control of their health care costs and behavior. Notably, half of the respondents said that estimating costs before a health care visit would make them more likely to seek a better price from a different health care provider.

Financial aid may be a missed opportunity

Consumers certainly want help with their medical bills, but many don’t know that help may be available.

In the survey, 63% of respondents said they are unsure about what financial aid options are available to them. The majority said they needed help understanding financial aid options (61%) and navigating the process of applying for aid (55%).

Only 36% reported using financial aid. This small number may be due to discomfort in accepting help, as reported by 52% of respondents. Others may not have access to financial aid; 13% reported that they did not pay a medical bill in the past year due to a lack of financial assistance options.

Three-quarters (73%) said they would take advantage of payment plans or financing options if they were available to help with larger bills. And 57% said a provider’s discount options would influence their decision to use that provider.

“A clear area of ​​opportunity for healthcare providers is to leverage technology to improve access to financial assistance resources – Medicaid, charity care and payment plans,” Otto said. “Obtaining such assistance can be difficult due to complex processes and questionable eligibility criteria. It can also be a very manual process for provider staff. “Leveraging digital health tools to more easily expose these options and help patients self-care increases access to care and reduces staff workload.”