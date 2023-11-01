Consumers reported that rising costs of living, increased grocery prices and higher inflation are responsible for their plans to limit holiday spending in 2023.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — More than 80 percent of consumers will shop during Cyber ​​Week 2023, according to a new. Online Survey About Holiday Shopping But only 22% of respondents have plans to increase their previous spending levels, according to Drive Research.

Survey data collected from over 1,000 consumers across the US revealed that the rising cost of living is the biggest concern, with 78% of respondents citing it as a major reason for reducing their holiday shopping budget. The continued rise in grocery prices (67%) and high inflation rates (60%) were also identified by most shoppers as contributing factors to their decision to spend more carefully this season.

Despite these economic concerns, Cyber ​​Week 2023 is expected to be a popular shopping period, with consumers looking for deals and discounts to make the most of their holiday budgets. In fact, promotions/sales (81%) and free shipping (80%) will be the biggest motivating factors for consumers when choosing where to shop.

Additionally, online shopping will continue to dominate the Cyber ​​Week landscape, with 68% of consumers planning to shop online for Black Friday and 66% for Cyber ​​Monday. This is a large percentage that highlights the continued shift towards a more convenient and flexible shopping experience.

In fact, for the first time since the market research company’s inaugural study in 2020, in-person Black Friday shopping is projected to be the least popular, attracting the interest of only 27% of respondents – a 16% decrease from 2022 and A substantial 23% decline from 2021. Whereas, Small Business Saturday has emerged as the new pioneer, with 36% expressing interest in supporting local establishments on this dedicated shopping day.

