Joel Mackey, Northern Development CEO; Shauna Harper, VBC CEO; Felicia Magee, Northern Development Director, Economic Development; and Sagar Saxena, VBC Board Member

Business owners in Northern BC will now have greater access to needed business support through a partnership between WeBC and the Northern Development Initiative Trust, which will provide complimentary education to strengthen business skills.

VBC is a non-profit organization that has supported current and aspiring women business owners throughout BC since 1995. Northern Development is an independent, non-profit corporation that encourages economic development through investment in grassroots, community-led projects.

Through this partnership, Northern Development’s network of regional business contacts across the North will provide its clients with access to a free suite of workbooks and resource guides from WeBC. Northern Development clients can also join WeBC for access to low and no-cost training, consulting and financing.

“WeBC has been supporting business owners in the North for almost thirty years and we know that the entrepreneurial spirit is strong,” said Shauna Harper, CEO of WeBC. “This partnership allows us to expand our reach and provide education and guidance to help entrepreneurs succeed in business.”

“We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with WeBC, aimed at empowering Northern BC business owners. This collaboration will provide them with invaluable tools and insights, driving growth, innovation and resilience. Together, we are ensuring the North’s entrepreneurial spirit thrives and prospers,” said Felicia Magee, Director of Economic Development.

Northern Development subscribers will be offered access to WeBC’s catalog of workbooks and educational seminars until December 31, 2024. While WeBC supports women-led businesses, this partnership provides support to all entrepreneurs.

For more information, visit: go.we-bc.ca/NDIT

Source: pgdailynews.ca