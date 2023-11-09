New study using 3D scans of 85% of all known bird species highlights extraordinary avian diversity

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

A new study using digitized scans of the beaks of more than 8,700 bird species is shedding light on how development changes at different levels. While the general principles of evolution by natural selection have been known for more than 160 years, 3D scanning of specimens housed at the Natural History Museum, Tring and Manchester Museum is uncovering information not only about the evolution of birds, but also about how the wider Also answering questions. Development takes place.

The study’s findings are published in the journal “Innovations and Expansions on the Avian Tree of Life” science advancement,

To examine how evolution compares at three scales (microevolution, macroevolution, and megaevolution) and how evolution along different pathways produces different characteristics, researchers looked at bird specimens from museums (all known bird species 85% quantity) marked characteristics at. So that their beaks can be modeled mathematically. This facilitated comparisons between different parts of the bird family tree.

In their comparisons, the team was particularly interested in expansion (where evolution takes traits along similar paths leading to different outcomes) and innovation (where evolution goes in a completely different direction, creating new traits). which cannot be seen in other groups). These terms describe different paths of evolution, with bird groups given a score for each.

In general, the team found that on a broader evolutionary scale, expansion has become more important than innovation as species diverge. Large-scale innovation has been considered more important, with major changes occurring between less related groups of birds by many different routes.

Dr Natalie Cooper, senior researcher at the Natural History Museum and co-author of the research, comments, “While we have focused on birds, we are interested in answering bigger questions about evolution. How it actually happens Why do we have this amazing diversity of life on Earth?”

“Although birds’ beaks are fascinating in themselves, this research could help answer much more fundamental questions about evolution.”

Some of the best examples of different evolutionary pathways are found in hummingbirds. There are more than 350 species of hummingbirds, all of which feed on nectar. They have similarities in beaks due to their shared challenges in obtaining nectar, but differ in length depending on the flowers the birds feed on (the sword-billed hummingbird’s beak can be up to 12 centimeters long, while the bee hummingbird’s The beak is one of the smallest beaks in nature.

Comparing the beaks of hummingbirds to those of their closest living relatives, the swifts, reveals the impact of innovation. While hummingbirds have long, thin bills, swifts have wide, short bills that help them catch flying insects.

Using the resulting scores, the team now hopes to examine how expansion and innovation are affected by a bird’s ecology.

Dr Gavin Thomas, co-author of the paper, from the University of Sheffield, says: “Birds’ beaks are an excellent feature to study evolution because they vary constantly. They have a huge range of shapes that appear to be linked is for ecology, such as the food they eat and the way they forage.”

