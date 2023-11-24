The study found that higher cognitive ability is linked to a ‘Remain’ vote. “Depending on which side of the debate you’re on, reading this may fill you with anger or joy.”

On 23 June 2016, Britain held a referendum on whether it should remain in or leave the European Union.

You know the result as ‘Brexit’, because the referendum ended in a close vote with 51.9% of voters choosing to leave, while 48.1% voted to remain.

Now, new research from the University of Bath’s School of Management shows that higher cognitive ability was strongly linked to voting “Remain” in the referendum.

Chris Dawson and Paul Baker of the University of Bath present these findings Open-Access Journal Plus One This week.

Their study showed that cognitive skills, including memory, fluid reasoning, and verbal fluency, were related to the way people decided to vote.

Lead author Dr Chris Dawson, from the School of Management at the University of Bath, said: “This study adds to existing academic evidence showing that lower cognitive ability makes people more vulnerable to misinformation and disinformation. People with analytical thinking skills find it difficult to locate and refute this type of information.”

Indeed, having higher cognitive ability has previously been associated with a greater tendency to recognize and resist misinformation, and studies have shown that the public received larger amounts of misinformation about the referendum before voting for Brexit. Had happened.

“We know that evidence has been put forward that information provided to the public in the months leading up to the referendum was contradictory, false and often fraudulent, particularly in relation to the pro-Leave campaign, and that this information spread on social media platforms Was.” Dawson said.

co-author of StudyDr Paul Baker said reduced cognitive ability “can lead to judgment errors and many Leave voters are now saying they regret their choice.”

“The study highlights how the increase in misinformation and disinformation, and people’s inability to counter this information, is undermining the democratic process and can be used to influence democratic outcomes. “

Both Dawson and Baker analyzed data from a nationally representative sample of 6,366 individuals among 3,183 heterosexual couples collected as part of a larger survey called Understanding Society.

They found that only 40% of those with the lowest cognitive ability voted, while 73% of those with the highest cognitive ability voted.

Importantly, the study focused on couples living in the same household to equalize people’s experiences, as well as controlling for demographic information like political beliefs, education level, and income.

Research has found that having a partner with higher cognitive ability and being in a couple with the highest cognitive ability increases the likelihood of voting.

Dr. Dawson said, “Depending on which side of the debate you are on, reading this may fill you with anger or joy. However, both of these emotions are errors in judgment.”

“It is important to understand that our findings are based on average differences: there exists a huge amount of overlap between the distributions of Remain and Leave cognitive abilities. In fact, we calculated that about 36% of Leave voters had above average cognitive abilities ( Meaning) remain a voter.”

So, full of anger or joy?

