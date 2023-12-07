New study shows former entrepreneurs can move into the right employee roles

In the study, researchers examined the level of identity conflict of former entrepreneurs who went to work for an organization. Image credit: Antoine Hart. Credit: Antoine Hart/University of Central Florida

Once an entrepreneur always an entrepreneur? A new study conducted by researchers at the University of Central Florida and Purdue University says that’s not necessarily true. According to a recently published study, former entrepreneurs are more likely to become successful employees than their boss within an organization, especially in roles that harness their entrepreneurial spirit. personnel psychology,

Jeff Gish, assistant professor of management, says, “With today’s career paths typically spanning multiple roles in different organizations, understanding the transition between one’s old work self and new work self is critical to not only the employee’s but the company’s success. It may also be important for Co-author of Entrepreneurship and Studies in UCF’s College of Business.

Gish and co-author Jordan Nielsen, assistant professor of management organizational behavior/human resources at Purdue, examined the identity conflict levels of former entrepreneurs working for an organization.

Research has shown that former entrepreneurs often experience a “founder penalty” when applying for jobs, causing them to lag behind applicants who have never been self-employed. Employers recognize that former entrepreneurs may be more difficult to manage or will start another company and become their own bosses again. This new research shows that this is not necessarily the case for all jobs or all pre-entrepreneurs.

They surveyed former entrepreneurs about their current work identity and whether they felt they could act like an entrepreneur in their current work role or whether they had to suppress their entrepreneurial spirit. They also surveyed the romantic partners of ex-entrepreneurs about whether the employee talked highly about their current organization, engaged in promotion, or experienced role burnout.

Gish and Nielsen found that identity conflict between the old entrepreneurial self and the new employee self was associated with higher levels of burnout and lower levels of boosterism.

“Ex-entrepreneurs who felt a strong nostalgia for being their own bosses were the most negatively affected, with the highest levels of burnout and the lowest levels of boosterism,” Nielsen says. “To mitigate this, organizations can use interview questions to help identify those who may be more likely to suffer negative outcomes or develop conditions and onboarding practices that avoid this source of conflict. and lay a strong foundation for success.”

Jordan D. Nielsen et al., When old and new selves collide: Identity conflict and entrepreneurial nostalgia among former entrepreneurs, personnel psychology (2023). DOI: 10.1111/peps.12626

Provided by the University of Central Florida

