New study reveals shocking data on EV batteries: 'This will boost public confidence'

Electric vehicles cause less harm to the environment than gas-powered cars. However, since the EV industry is relatively young, many consumers still have concerns in their minds, such as range anxiety and the lifespan of EV batteries, which are too expensive to replace.

The industry is working to address those concerns by extending range, adding more charging infrastructure and improving technology to ensure batteries last longer and degrade more slowly. And according to some new research, most EV batteries these days are expected to last longer than those in cars.

According to a study by Recurrent, a startup that researches EV batteries, while batteries can make up 50-70% of the total value of an EV, only 1.5% of the 15,000 cars surveyed had to have their batteries replaced (except a few). miss).

The study also found that, according to the Globe and Mail, most EVs driven close to 100,000 miles still have at least 90% of their original range left. Additionally, battery replacement was most common in older vehicles such as the 2013, 2014 and 2015 Tesla Model S and the cheapest vehicles such as the Chevy Bolt.

However, just because battery replacements are uncommon doesn’t make them impossible – and when they need to be replaced out of warranty, the cost can be very high. Tesla faced a class action lawsuit earlier this year when automatic software updates allegedly told customers they needed to replace their batteries at a cost of $15,000.

And prices fluctuate wildly from vehicle to vehicle. According to J.D. Power, the cost of replacing an EV battery “can typically range from $4,000 to $20,000.”

Join our newsletter for good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech – straight to your inbox every week!

An important step toward reducing the cost of these critical EV components as well as improving the health of our planet is to continue to grow the EV battery recycling industry.

EV batteries are made using scarce materials, particularly lithium, which are non-renewable, extremely expensive, and environmentally harmful. The more of these batteries that can be recycled efficiently, the better off everyone is.

The comments section on an article about Recurrent’s study revealed that the EV industry still has a ways to go to address people’s concerns about battery replacement.

“If all this is true, then manufacturers should provide buyers with a lifetime guarantee on batteries,” wrote one commenter in response to data on how long batteries last. “This will give the public more confidence in these battery-powered cars.”

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the best innovations improve our lives And saving our planet,

Source: www.thecooldown.com