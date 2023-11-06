New study reveals real cost of electric vehicles – more expensive than expected wealth of geeks

In 2021, a staggering $22 billion in government subsidies hid the true price of electric vehicles (EVs), making them appear $50,000 more affordable than they actually were.

As the world moves towards a cleaner and more sustainable future, EVs are being touted as an eco-friendly and cost-effective solution to traditional gas consumption. But, behind the sleek exterior and whisper-quiet motors lies a surprising truth.

In recent years, the EV market has grown rapidly, with electric cars emerging as the future of transportation. This change is driven by a collective resolve to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the impact of climate change. Governments, industries and consumers around the world are uniting behind a common goal: greener, cleaner transportation.

The primary reason behind this change is the increasing understanding of the environmental consequences of conventional internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEVs).

Gasoline and diesel cars, while long ruling the road, emit harmful pollutants, contributing to air pollution and climate change. The urgency to curb these emissions and pave the way to a more sustainable future is driving the global shift towards EVs.

One of the cornerstones of this change is the perception that EVs provide a cost-effective alternative to ICEVs. Advocates have long touted the lower maintenance and fuel costs of electric cars as a major benefit.

The logic here is that with the simplicity of the electric motor and cheap electricity-based fuel, EVs are expected to be easier on the pocket in the long run.

A study conducted by Argonne National Laboratory estimated that although the upfront cost of an average EV is approximately $22,000 higher than its ICEV counterpart, the lower costs of fuel, insurance and maintenance over a 15-year period will offset lifetime expenses. Can increase. An EV is only $8,047 more than an ICEV.

This analysis appears to support the notion that EVs are not only environmentally friendly but also economically competitive, thereby attracting consumers to make the switch.

However, the interesting twist in this narrative lies in the often overlooked details lurking beneath the surface of these seemingly favorable economics.

New study findings: Revealing the real costs

The Texas Public Policy Foundation’s mission was to uncover the true costs of electric vehicle ownership – costs that are often hidden under layers of subsidies, regulatory credits and hidden expenses.

So, what did this groundbreaking study reveal? One of the most shocking findings was the revelation of how nearly $22 billion in federal and state subsidies and regulatory credits hid the retail price of EVs in 2021.

This substantial amount pushed the sticker price of electric vehicles down to an average of about $50,000, making them appear significantly cheaper on the showroom floor. The implications of this financial stimulus were manifold, deeply influencing consumers’ perceptions and choices.

A closer look at subsidies and tax credits

One of the central findings of the study is the impact of both direct and indirect subsidies on the prices of electric vehicles.

direct subsidy

Direct subsidies come in the form of tax credits and direct monetary assistance from the government. Chief among these is the $7,500 federal tax credit for EVs, which was recently extended and revised by the Inflation Reduction Act through 2022.

Many states also offer incentives, resulting in an average of about $1,500 for each EV sold in 2021.

Additionally, there are substantial federal, state, and utility subsidies in place to fund charging infrastructure, amounting to more than $1,300 per EV.

indirect subsidy

Indirect subsidies are equally important and include deferred state and federal fuel taxes, an important factor because fuel taxes typically fund road construction and maintenance.

The analysis highlights that due to the greater weight of EVs compared to their internal combustion engine vehicle (ICEV) counterparts, EV owners should pay more in fuel taxes.

Yet, many states are only beginning to address this disparity, with the federal government doing little to close the gap. EVs also impose additional costs on the electric grid due to factors such as generation, transmission, distribution and overhead costs for utilities, which are critical to the stability of the grid. The study shows that these embedded costs are not fully covered by EV owners.

Revealing the true cost of charging

One particular eye-opener is the real cost of charging an electric vehicle. EV advocates have long argued that the cost of electricity is equivalent to $1.21 per gallon of gasoline. However, these claims underestimate several important aspects, including the cost of charging equipment and charging losses in the long term. On average, these factors add the equivalent of $1.38 per gallon to electricity costs.

When all these hidden subsidies and charges are included, the financial reality for an EV owner becomes much more stark.

The study found that, despite optimistic assumptions about driving an EV for ten years and covering 120,000 miles, these subsidies and the average additional costs incurred by EV owners for charging and power losses over the vehicle’s lifetime are staggering. Are equivalent to $53,267.

In short, the argument that electricity is a cost-effective transportation fuel compared to gasoline begins to unravel.

Market reaction and industry impact

In the face of attractive federal and state incentives designed to boost EV adoption, consumers are not flocking to showrooms as expected.

In fact, dealerships find themselves struggling with a growing number of unsold EVs. These vehicles, promoted as the future of transportation, are parked in lots, largely due to the high cost of ownership.

This lukewarm reception from most Americans highlights the glaring gap between market expectations and consumer realities.

Ford case

The impact of higher costs extends beyond consumers to major industry players. For example, Ford Motor Company is suffering substantial financial losses on every EV sold, an issue that reflects the larger problem in the EV industry.

The company’s losses, more than $70,000 on each EV, underscore the serious challenges of making electric vehicles economically viable despite massive investments and incentives.

bridging the perception gap

The revelations from a new study conducted by the Texas Public Policy Foundation have shed a sensible light on the economic realities surrounding EVs.

How can we reconcile the ideal of clean transportation with the financial realities of consumers and manufacturers? What changes in policy, technology and market dynamics are required to bridge the perception gap and pave the way for a more sustainable and affordable electric vehicle scenario?

These questions invite us to consider the evolving landscape of transportation and the steps needed to transform perceptions into sustainable practices, bringing us closer to a cleaner, more cost-effective future.

