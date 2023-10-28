New study reveals America's sentiment on crypto industry

In a recent study conducted by Coinbase, a paradigm shift has emerged among the younger American population. An impressive 38% of young Americans now believe that crypto and blockchain technology can provide significant economic opportunities not typically found in the traditional finance sector.

Interestingly, this is in sharp contrast to older generations, where about 26% have the same confidence in the potential of blockchain technology.

Young generation’s attraction towards digital assets

The attraction to cryptocurrencies is based on much more than disillusionment with the traditional system. Young people are actively looking for new economic opportunities to suit their lifestyle and financial needs.

According to the study, the young generation is extremely disappointed with the current financial system. According to Coinbase report, only 9% of Gen Z (18-25) and 19% of Millennials (26-40) still believe in achieving the American dream through traditional methods.

Only 7% of this demographic believe that the current financial system meets their needs well. More than 52% of respondents reported low use of the system over the study period, with less than 20% viewing the US financial system as better than other countries.

Furthermore, approximately 31% of younger individuals own cryptocurrencies compared to 12% of the older generation. 16% of young people believe that the international availability of digital assets is an attractive feature for crypto.

Interestingly, the report also reveals that since most Millennial and Gen Z adults grew up using internet-based applications, they expect financial institutions to embrace modern technology.

Because of these expectations, most of the younger generation consider the system to be political, expensive, outdated, and not innovative or fast-paced. About 30% of Millennials and Gen Z aged 18-40 think the system is expensive, while about 19% find it confusing.

Young generation will influence future elections

Respondents were asked the question of next year’s election, and according to Coinbase, 51% of youth indicated the likelihood of supporting crypto-friendly candidates in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Millennials and GenZ adults represent 40% of the voting population. Furthermore, by 2028, Millennials and GenZ will likely represent the majority of the American electorate.

About 39% of younger generations believe that “politicians and policymakers should support technologies like cryptocurrencies and blockchain to help future generations, while 28% of older Americans believe the same.”

This report is part of Coinbase’s ongoing research on crypto. A previous report noted that more than 50% of Fortune 100 companies are considering blockchain technology to remain competitive. In another survey by Coinbase, it was established that about 55% of voters would prefer a candidate who supports Web3.

