New study: How tonsillectomy may help snoring children's behavior

A study published this month Journal of the American Medical Association, Or Jama, found that tonsil and adenoid surgery in children with sleep difficulties due to snoring can help them with daytime issues such as behavioral challenges and overall quality of life. The study was a randomized clinical trial of more than 400 children with large tonsils and adenoids that cause snoring and breathing problems during sleep.

The investigators randomly assigned half of the children with these issues to have their tonsils and adenoids removed, and the other half to undergo ‘watchful waiting’ over a 12-month period. The study group, based at multiple institutions in the US, evaluated multiple metrics of behavior and quality of life before and 12 months after study enrollment. The study design was approved by the institutional review boards at each investigational treatment site.

Two groups of children with an average age of six years were assessed for improvements in behavior, focus, executive function and quality of life before and 12 months after study enrollment. People who had their tonsils and adenoids removed were found to have an improved quality of life, as analyzed in a parental questionnaire format based on standardized pediatric quality of life measuring instruments, as well as improved behavior , which is also based on standardized measurement parameters. , compared to those who did not undergo tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy surgery. However, the investigators found no differences between the groups when measuring changes in executive function and attention.

As is well documented, children who have sleep problems due to snoring, known as sleep disordered breathing, may have problematic daytime behaviors, including focus issues and learning challenges. Snoring and mild sleep apnea disrupt sleep cycles and sleep depth in both children and adults, so that what appears to be a full night’s sleep may functionally be only midnight sleep if sleep quality is poor. Some children who snore have problems sleeping, but in reality it is common for sleep-deprived children to be ‘tired and tired’. Many of these children have been over-diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD.

The study authors have some explanations for why there were no apparent differences in executive function and attention in this group of children who had their tonsils and adenoids removed. One possibility is that cognitive testing in some environments such as a testing center may not reflect real-world conditions that may be affected by sleep quality. In addition, there may be other factors in children’s lives, such as other medical conditions or learning differences that may affect the degree of change in test results from before to after surgery.

In recent years, there has been greater awareness and understanding of how sleep occurs. qualitynot only amount, can affect a child’s ability to concentrate, learn, and regulate behavior. The results of this new study underscore the importance of identifying and addressing sleep quality issues and how it may or may not impact a child’s daytime functioning on multiple levels.