A systematic review of 25 studies conducted over nearly 50 years indicated a strong association between pesticides commonly found in food and low sperm concentrations.

A team of researchers from Northeastern University along with George Mason University College of Public Health in the US have published research indicating a strong link between exposure to common pesticides and low sperm counts.

“Given their ubiquity in the environment and documented reproductive hazards, it is important to understand how pesticides affect sperm concentration in humans,” said Lauren Ellis, a Northeastern University doctoral student involved in the research project.

“Pesticides are a public health and concern for all men, who are exposed primarily through consumption of contaminated food and water,” he said.

The research, which was published today in the peer-reviewed journal, Environmental Health Perspectives, included a systematic review of 25 studies conducted over 50 years on the topic.

Specifically, those studies looked at the effects of exposure to two widely used pesticide classes, organophosphates and N-methyl carbamates, with the research team finding a consistent association with lower sperm concentration across studies.

According to the National Library of Medicine in the US, organophosphorus pesticides (OPs) are one of the most common classes of chemicals used for the control of insects on vegetables due to their high efficacy and broad spectrum of activity.

Residues of OP are likely to be found in common foods such as lettuce and cabbage.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), N-methyl carbamates are prevalent in all field crops, fruits and vegetables alike.

Sperm concentration, or sperm density refers to the number of sperm per milliliter of semen and has a significant impact on fertility.

Sperm count refers to the total number of sperm in a sample or ejaculate, which can be calculated by multiplying the sperm concentration by the semen volume.

However, sperm concentration “is an important measure of sperm quality for comparing men across studies because it adjusts for variability in semen volume,” says Melissa J. Perry, dean of the George Mason University College of Public Health, in a Is specified. Interview with CNN,

“There is a lot of evidence to advocate reducing pesticide exposure, especially among men who intend to start their families and father children,” Perry said in a separate video presenting the findings.

He also acknowledged that researchers were “surprised” by the findings and encouraged policymakers to recognize pesticide exposure as a public health issue.

Over the past 50 years, sperm counts worldwide have halved.

A study by Hagai Levin of the Hadassah Braun School of Public Health at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, published last year, also indicated that the trend has been accelerating since the turn of the century.

