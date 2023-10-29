New study claims certain types of music can help people feel less pain

63 healthy young adult participants took part in the study, which shared its results earlier this week

According to a new study, certain types of music may help people feel less pain.

Earlier this week, the study, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Pain Research, highlighted that listening to favorite songs can reduce a person’s perception of pain.

The study gathered 63 healthy young adult participants in the Roy Pain Laboratory at McGill University in Canada, where researchers used a device to heat an area on their left arm, creating a sensation that the researchers described as a Described as similar to holding a hot cup of coffee. Against their skin.

As the device warmed their skin, participants listened to two of their favorite songs, chosen for them as relaxing music, slow music or silence. As the selected track played, study participants were asked to rate the “intensity and unpleasantness” of the pain.

