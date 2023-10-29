October 30, 2023
New study claims certain types of music can help people feel less pain


63 healthy young adult participants took part in the study, which shared its results earlier this week

<p>getty</p> <p> Woman listening to music” src=’https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/XB949FtU96u2ysr17H8Vcg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/3c006dcad04a9 CD069638E1AAB62149A” ></p> <p>getty</p> <p> woman listens to music</p><div class=

According to a new study, certain types of music may help people feel less pain.

Earlier this week, the study, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Pain Research, highlighted that listening to favorite songs can reduce a person’s perception of pain.

The study gathered 63 healthy young adult participants in the Roy Pain Laboratory at McGill University in Canada, where researchers used a device to heat an area on their left arm, creating a sensation that the researchers described as a Described as similar to holding a hot cup of coffee. Against their skin.

As the device warmed their skin, participants listened to two of their favorite songs, chosen for them as relaxing music, slow music or silence. As the selected track played, study participants were asked to rate the “intensity and unpleasantness” of the pain.

Never miss a story – Sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what’s going on, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<p>getty</p> <p> Man listening to music” src=’https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ycF6dlmFOPTz5qIVblQZNg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/cc46592855adb760a87 930ec2bf5f152″></p> <p>getty</p> <p> man listening to music</p> <p>RELATED: Fish oil supplements claim to boost heart health — but researchers say the benefits are overstated</p> <p>In their findings, the researchers found that pain was less intense when participants listened to their favorite tracks than when they listened to silence or a crunching sound.</p> <p>Meanwhile, the relaxing music chosen for them produces no less intense effects, according to the study.</p> <p>“We can estimate that favorite music reduced pain by about one point on a 10-point scale, at least as much as over-the-counter medications like Advil under similar circumstances,” said Darius Valevicius, one of the study’s authors. As strong as over the counter painkillers.” said, per <em>Guardian</em>,</p> <p>Valevicius said that emotional or “dynamic” music could potentially have “an even greater impact” on study participants.</p> <p>For more People news, be sure to sign up for our newsletter!</p> <p>Read the original article on People.</p> <p><a href=Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

TrendForce: Global notebook market to reemerge in 2024

TrendForce: Global notebook market to reemerge in 2024

October 30, 2023
Connecting AI development where it matters: customers

Connecting AI development where it matters: customers

October 30, 2023

You may have missed

TrendForce: Global notebook market to reemerge in 2024

TrendForce: Global notebook market to reemerge in 2024

October 30, 2023
This Handy Pool Noodle Hack Will Save You Money On Heating Your Pool

This Handy Pool Noodle Hack Will Save You Money On Heating Your Pool

October 30, 2023
Connecting AI development where it matters: customers

Connecting AI development where it matters: customers

October 30, 2023
China Evergrande gets final relief as closing hearing is postponed

China Evergrande gets final relief as closing hearing is postponed

October 30, 2023

FETCi collaborates with Moxa and SiS to showcase Free Flow Tolling solution at Roads & Traffic Expo

October 30, 2023

Senior MLA wants film office to provide better information on film tax credit

October 30, 2023