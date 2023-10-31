New study brings us closer to solar space farms that bring renewable energy back to Earth

To some it seems a far-fetched idea: the idea of ​​solar power plants orbiting the Earth and beaming renewable energy back to us. But new research from the UK, with the development of ultra-lightweight solar cells made from cadmium telluride, is creating new hope that solar panel farms in space could be closer to becoming a reality than ever before.

Between the growing power needs of spacecraft payloads and Earth’s own accelerated need for zero-carbon electricity, calls have intensified for new ways to capture and use solar energy both in space and on Earth. Two major obstacles have stood in the way of scientists’ efforts to get virtually unlimited solar energy from fleets of light-collecting panels in orbit to power lines on the planet: the very high cost of building solar panel farms in the first place, and the penalties of radioactivity. The cost of maintaining them against the level.

However, new findings from the Universities of Surrey and Swansea show that it is possible to produce a new, lightweight solar panel – and that it could withstand solar radiation for more than six years, and still generate electricity after 30,000 orbits of the planet. Could. Craig Underwood, emeritus professor of spacecraft engineering at the University of Surrey Space Centre, is the lead author of the study.

“We are very happy that the year-long mission is still working after six years. These detailed data show that the panels resist radiation and that their thin-film structure does not deteriorate in the harsh thermal and vacuum conditions of space,” Underwood said in a release from the university.

The new research was published October 24 in the journal Acta Astronautica. Unlike previous panels, the new panels have photovoltaic cells made of cadmium telluride. Researchers say the new cells mean the panels are more lightweight, a quality that could immediately determine whether new solar panels are worth mass production.

Planetary physicist Phil Metzger of the University of Central Florida has been studying the limits of space flight technology for decades – including a 30-year tenure at NASA, where he co-founded the Swamp Works research laboratory. Metzger’s focus is now on developing “economic planetology”.

“It is not only the low mass of this technology that is important, but also the fact that it is so flexible that it can be launched on rollers and then deployed to much larger sizes using a simple mechanical process.” This will reduce the mass of the deployed system and make it more reliable, significantly reducing costs,” Metzger, who was not involved in the research, told Salon.

The panels are not only larger, more lightweight and cheaper to produce – Underwood said they also provide greater power output per cell than current cell technology.

He said, “This ultra-low mass solar cell technology could deploy large, low-cost solar power stations in space, bringing clean energy back to Earth – and now we have the first evidence that the technology is reliable in orbit.” “Works properly.”

However, the new technology – and the study results – are not without problems. Although the new solar cells performed better than current technology, they lost efficiency over time.

However, Dr. Dan Lamb of Swansea University is still encouraged by the results. He looks forward to opening a path towards future iterations and feasibility of the technology.

“The successful flight testing of this innovative thin film solar cell payload has led to funding opportunities to further develop this technology. Large area solar arrays for space applications are a rapidly expanding market and as such “The demonstration helps to build the UK’s world-class reputation in space technology,” Lamb said.

And those funding opportunities may grow as the technology’s cross-market utility expands from the rare technical needs of commercial spaceflight payloads to the broader needs of countries of all sizes.

“I think it’s inevitable that large solar farms in space will one day be economically viable as the technology continues to improve.”

Metzger said, “There are advocates who point out that specific markets already exist for space solar power, such as providing energy to small island nations or for large-scale operations such as military operations that require on-demand power.” Is.” “After serving particular markets, the experience curve and economies of scale will begin to drive down the cost of space solar energy so that it becomes viable in even more markets. Such technology advancements are critical to starting the virtuous cycle. “

Metzger sees advances like Surrey and Swansea as part of a larger, unstoppable march toward a future where renewable energy from space is an economically normalized part of our collective energy technology.

“I think it’s inevitable that large solar farms in space will one day be economically viable as the technology continues to improve,” he said. “Solar energy from space can be collected on the ground using a thin wire mesh that can be deployed over crop land or forests or the ocean without blocking sunlight, so it can protect land-dependent ecosystems. “Doesn’t cause harm. This dual land use will become even more important as we move toward more renewable energy.”

