New studies strengthen link between pot use and heart attacks, heart failure, stroke

With marijuana use on the rise in the United States, two new studies strengthen existing evidence that regular use has negative effects on heart and brain health, according to the American Heart Association. Photo by Peggy and Marco Lachmann-Enke/Pixabay

Nov. 6 (UPI) — Two new preliminary studies on recreational marijuana and health strengthen existing evidence that regular use has negative effects on heart and brain health, according to the American Heart Association.

The first report, based on data from a major study involving more than 150,000 people from all sectors of American society, looking at the relationship between lifestyle, biology and environment, found that daily use of marijuana was associated with a lower risk of heart failure. The risk of development has increased by approximately one third. Comparison with non-users.

A research team from MedStar Health, a nonprofit health provider in the Baltimore-Washington metro area, found that among 156,999 healthy people, those who used marijuana had a 34% higher risk of heart failure over the course of 45 months. . The study compared people who reported they never used marijuana.

This risk was the same regardless of age, gender or smoking history, according to the study’s findings — part of the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program — suggesting that coronary artery disease was the pathway through which daily marijuana use. Use may cause heart failure.

A total of 2,958 people, of which just under 2% of the participants, developed heart failure during the study period.

The analysis took into account demographic and economic factors, alcohol use, smoking and other cardiovascular risk factors associated with heart failure, including type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and obesity.

“Prior research suggests an association between marijuana use and cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease, heart failure and atrial fibrillation,” said Jacob Bene-Alhassan, M.D., resident physician at MedStar Health in Baltimore and lead study author. is believed to be the cause of failure.”

“Our results should encourage more researchers to study marijuana use to better understand its health effects, particularly on cardiovascular risk,” Bene-Alhassan said.

“We want to provide high-quality information on marijuana use to the population and help inform policy decisions at the state level, educate patients, and guide health care professionals.”

However, the authors noted in their findings that the data used in the study did not differentiate whether marijuana was consumed through smoking or by mouth, which could have made a difference in its effects on the cardiovascular system.

Marijuana use in the study is defined as non-prescription consumption, or if for medicinal use, not as prescribed or used beyond its intended use.

The average age of participants was 54 and 60.9% of participants were female. About 72% were white while less than 22% were black or African American and 4.2% were Asian adults. The remaining 3.3% were from other races and ethnicities, or identified as having more than one race or ethnicity.

A separate study of 28,535 chronic non-tobacco users hospitalized with any combination of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol found that marijuana users had a 20 percent higher risk of a major acute cardiovascular or cerebrovascular event than non-users. % were at higher risk, and 13.9% suffered from a serious heart event or stroke.

The study, based on data from the 2019 National Inpatient Sample of patients aged 65 and older, also found that 7.6% of cannabis users experienced harm compared to 6% of non-users and were 50% more likely to be transferred to other facilities. There was a possibility.

“Since 2015, cannabis use has nearly doubled in the US, and it is increasing among older adults, therefore, it is important to understand the potential increased cardiovascular risk from cannabis use,” said lead study author and study author of Nazareth. Resident doctor Dr. Avilash Mondal said. Hospital in Philadelphia.

“We should be cautious about the increased incidence of major heart and stroke events in older adults with cannabis use disorder. At this point, we need more studies to understand the long-term effects of cannabis use.”

Mondal while taking the patient’s medical history explained everything about the use of cannabis or marijuana.

“The key public message is to be more aware of the increased risks and to open the lines of communication so that cannabis use can be accepted and considered.”

The study adds further weight to the evidence that high blood pressure, defined by this study as 130/80 mm Hg or above, and high cholesterol are major adverse heart and brain risks in individuals who use marijuana. are precursors to the events of.

The authors cautioned that limitations of the study include potential coding errors in patients’ health records regarding marijuana due to the sheer size of the database used and variation between hospitals in electronic codes for cannabis use disorder that may have affected their analysis findings. Can spoil.

The two studies, which are preliminary and have yet to be peer-reviewed, are to be presented at the AHA’s 2023 Scientific Sessions in Philadelphia from Saturday to next Monday.

Source