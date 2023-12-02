New street charges electric vehicles on the go

This is the first wireless charging road in North America.

road Warrior

Engineers have transformed an otherwise unremarkable stretch of road in downtown Detroit into the United States’ first wireless-charging public road.

Giant copper coils, like the scaled-down coils inside your wireless phone charger, are hidden beneath the surface to charge an EV while stationary, idling or even driving.

In one demonstration, a modified Ford E-Transit van equipped with special receivers received up to 19 kilowatts of power while driving on the road, even if only for short periods of time.

Although the technology, developed by Israel-based wireless charging company Electron, has already been shown to work, it is still likely to take several years to be implemented on a large scale, especially given the significant inefficiencies and costs involved. Happened.

unlimited range

As part of a five-year collaboration with the Department of Transportation, Electron is hoping to use a quarter-mile test stretch in downtown Detroit to drive the adoption of electric cars.

“With Michigan’s automotive expertise, we will demonstrate how wireless charging unlocks broader EV adoption, addressing limited range, grid limitations, and battery size and cost,” explained Stephen Tongur, Electron’s vice president of business development. associated Press,

“This project paves the way for a zero-emission mobility future where EVs are the norm, not the exception,” he said.

By wirelessly charging cars on the road, it is expected to reduce the need for additional electric car chargers. This is especially important given the many places where public chargers are not yet available in the US, despite major investments by the Biden administration.

Instead of converting stretches of highway, Electron is focusing on wirelessly charging stationary vehicles at bus stops or city intersections because the prolonged proximity between the coil and the receiver makes the process more efficient.

Although this is a first for the US, it’s far from the world’s first wireless-charging road. The concept has been around for years, with Sweden unveiling the world’s first electrified road in 2018.

Electron also installed wireless coils on a street to power a public bus line in the city of Karlsruhe in Germany in 2020.

It remains to be seen whether Electron’s project in Detroit will sway lawmakers. The US has become increasingly divided over EV adoption, making its future in the country more uncertain than ever – and which is also likely to dampen enthusiasm for cutting-edge wireless charging technology.

More information on wireless charging roads: Wireless charging of electric vehicles on the go has overcome a major hurdle

Source: futurism.com