New startup hopes to take advantage of both the AI ​​boom and the creator economy

Long before generic AI took the spotlight in media and marketing, many companies have used AI as a selling point when pitching to content creators and advertisers. Now, a new startup is harnessing the potential of large language models to help YouTubers sell ads.

Co-founded by Arthur Leopold and Jonathan Meyers earlier this year, Agentio aims to help creators sell more ads, while also helping advertisers find, buy and measure inventory into the right content. Along with automating the bidding process for 30-second ads, the Brooklyn-based startup is using creator data and content as well as advertiser data such as campaign briefs, brand voice, guidelines, and analyzing historical performance data from past creator partners. Uses LLM for.

The goal is to create a platform for content creators, much as ad-tech pioneers like DoubleClick and The Trade Desk did for programmatic display ads. The method: Creating a “standardized, scalable ad unit” that is easier to scale across different platforms, provides greater transparency about performance and pricing, and eventually extends to other social networks.

“We’re trying to build the most scalable advertising platform in the world for creator content,” Meyers said. “You’re only able to achieve that scale if you’re able to automate every step of the manufacturer content buying lifecycle. So that’s matching, pricing and distribution. Each of them is deeply influenced by large language models and AI and would not be possible to do without them.

On Wednesday, Agentio announced it had raised $4.25 million in seed funding from venture capital firms including Alicorp and CraftVentures. (AlsoCorp’s founder and CEO is former DoubleClick CEO Kevin Ryan, who spent nearly a decade helping the company grow until a few years before Google bought it.) Others investing in Agentio include the CEO of Wieden + Kennedy. Neil Arthur, Cameo co-founder Steven Galanis. SoulCycle co-founder Elizabeth Cutler and Academy Award-winning producer Michael Sugar.

Until LLM entered the picture, much of what agentios aimed to do was not possible or required resources beyond the reach of individual creators or small companies. The company is also working with third-party content moderation providers to ensure that creator content aligns with advertiser brand safety priorities. Agentio – which plans to charge a 20% fee based on an advertiser’s overall media spend – also has a dashboard where brands can bid on ads from one or more creators, setting budget railings for bids. And can approve reading ads from creators before going live.

When Leopold and Meyers founded Agentio earlier this year, interest in generative AI was surging. Thanks to LLM, the platform – which is still in beta – can analyze creators’ data including plans for future content as well as information shared about their interests, brand preferences and other information. Is. It can also include first-party data from creators and brands. The name Agentio comes from a combination of “agent” and “io”.

“.io was taken and we didn’t have a few million dollars to buy it so we’re with .com,” Meyers said.

Although Meyers wouldn’t reveal which LLM provider the platform uses, he said the trained data comes from a group of creators selected based on several criteria: frequent posting, a certain minimum views per video, very long and very short. Length between and usually videos where the creator is front and center.

According to AlleCorp partner Susannah Shipton, focusing on ads, creating new competencies for creators and providing in-depth analytics enabled by LLMs helps differentiate agencies. The second part of the appeal: providing advertisers an independent platform outside the walls of Google and Meta.

“I think the bidding system is something that no one has done and it puts the power in the hands of the manufacturer,” Shipton said. “It’s like flipping the script on its head and being very current with where the power really resides. “Creators have immense power, but they are also underpaid for what they do.”

Using AI to help creators and brands create matches isn’t entirely new. Nearly a decade ago, then-startup Influential began a partnership with IBM by analyzing creator content with natural language processing. Similarly, BenLabs, formerly Ben Group, was co-founded by Bill Gates in 2018 to apply AI in entertainment-related tools such as product placement and rights management.

Startups are not alone in entering the match-making arena. The social network recently added new tools to help advertisers find and connect with creators directly on existing platforms. For example, TikTok introduced its Creator Marketplace last fall, just months after Instagram launched its own version.

Amplifying a platform full of creators and celebrities is something Leopold has done before in his previous role in Cameo. When it comes to YouTube, he said it’s not always easy to find creators with highly engaged audiences if there isn’t already data available about them and their audience.

“One of the creators we spoke to gets several million views per video, sends out four videos per week, yet only has one participant per week, who is sent to the ‘Bachelor’ level almost every time he creates content. gets an audience of. Leopold said. “We talk to a lot of creators who become famous thanks to videos, and we’ve heard exactly the same thing during sales [only] 10% to 25% of their inventory.”

Source: digiday.com