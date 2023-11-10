New Speaker Mike Johnson has details of a funding plan as government shutdown rapidly approaches

WASHINGTON (AP) — With just a week left to avert a government shutdown, new House Speaker Mike Johnson faces his first major test as he tries to garner House Republican support for a short-term funding plan. Have been – a task that is becoming increasingly difficult. Stubborn divisions within the party over federal spending.

Federal agencies are planning a shutdown that would halt government services and freeze pay for millions of federal employees and military troops.

It’s an interruption that Johnson – just two weeks into his job running the House – has said he wants to avoid. Yet House lawmakers left Washington for the weekend without a plan after several setbacks. Johnson is still voicing support among Republicans on what to do and is expected to unveil funding legislation over the weekend, according to Republicans who granted anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

The shrinking calendar gives Johnson, Republican of Louisiana, who has risen from the lower echelons of Republican leadership to the speaker’s office, a narrow window to navigate an unpredictable GOP convention.

“We are running against the clock on November 17, and we are clearly aware of that,” Johnson said this week, referring to the date when government funding ends. “But we’re going to get the job done.”

Radical conservatives, generally loathe to support temporary spending measures of any kind, had indicated that they would give Johnson some leeway to pass the legislation, known as a continuing resolution, so that Congress would to get more time to negotiate a long-term agreement. Congress passed the resolution in October, lasting 47 days, but its consequences were dire. Kevin McCarthy was removed from the speech a few days later, and the House effectively stalled for most of the month while Republicans tried to elect a replacement.

Republicans were ultimately unanimous in electing Johnson speaker, but his elevation did not mitigate the dynamics that led to McCarthy’s removal—a conference torn over policy as well as how much to spend on federal programs. This week, Republicans had to withdraw two spending bills from the House — one to fund transportation and housing programs and another to fund the Treasury Department, Small Business Administration and other agencies — because they didn’t have the votes in their party. Were to push them through the House.

“I thought we were going to show the speaker a little grace,” Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, said disappointed as he left the Capitol Thursday after the final votes of the week. “I think it looks like we’re still confused and we’re not united.”

Johnson has turned to House Republicans for ideas about how to garner support for a continuing resolution. He has floated the vague idea of ​​a “laddered” approach that would fund some parts of the government until early December and other federal departments until mid-January. He also raised the idea of ​​a funding package that would run until January.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are still looking for a way to negotiate a final path of aid to Israel in its war with Hamas, and Johnson also proposed forming a new federal commission focused on slowing growth in the national debt. Which puts the government’s capacity in danger in the future. Years to fund the military and key entitlement programs relied upon by seniors and the disabled.

Democrats have made it clear that they will not support any funding package that includes policy wins for conservatives. Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the Democratic leader in the House, said he would “not pay a single right-wing ransom demand” as part of the funding proposal.

Democratic lawmakers are also eager to play up House Republican divisions and place any blame for the shutdown on the new speaker and his GOP allies.

“They are a divided, divisive, dysfunctional majority,” said Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md. “They can’t do their business by hurting Americans.”

On the other side of the Capitol, the Democratic-held Senate took procedural steps Thursday that will allow a continuing resolution to be taken up in time to avoid a partial shutdown. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said talks could evolve in the coming days, but he said a shutdown could not be avoided without bipartisan cooperation.

“I urge Speaker Johnson and our House Republican colleagues to learn from the failure of a month ago: hard-right proposals, hard-right slashing cuts, hard-right poison pills that have no support from Democrats, let alone a shutdown. And will make that more likely, Schumer said. “I hope they don’t go down that path in the coming weeks.”

But the Senate is also involved in delicate negotiations over changes to border policy and funding for Ukraine. Republican senators have demanded that Congress pass additional Ukraine aid as well as immigration and border legislation.

This week, he released plans to restart construction on parts of the US-Mexico border wall, reduce humanitarian parole for people entering the United States, and make it more difficult for migrants to qualify for asylum. of. That triggered the work of a bipartisan group of senators who are considering limited policy changes that could get support from both Republicans and Democrats.

“This remains a high-wire act,” said Senator Chris Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut, who was involved in the negotiations.

The chances of bringing up a border bill next week are slim, he said, adding, “It’s one of the reasons we haven’t had bipartisan immigration reform in 40 years.”

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of senators is also pushing for a debt commission that could be combined with ongoing resolution, known as “CR” in Washington.

“I think it could come down to CR,” said Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. “I think it will be something they can really work with.”

