Italy exits the New Silk Road: Euronews Business finds out what the agreement includes and which countries are still involved.

Italy has left the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), also known as the New Silk Road, a project launched by China in 2013, while it is the first G7 country and the first EU member, Which had joined it in an agreement four years ago. Signed by the then Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte.

What is BRI and why did Italy opt out of it?

(BRI) is an infrastructure project announced in 2013 by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The project aims to establish an infrastructure network both by land and sea to expand Chinese economic influence to other countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

According to Italian sources, Italy has benefited less after joining BRI, while China has benefited more from this deal.

After the agreement, exports to Beijing increased, but only slightly – from 13 billion in 2019 to 16.4 billion in 2022, with a jump in early 2023 linked mainly to the drug produced by Pfizer in Italy. However, imports from China have increased, rising from 32 to 58 billion won.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said, “The Silk Road was not profitable for us. Germany and France had more turnover than us.”

“We are already working a lot with China; there is a strategic partnership. There is nothing negative with China. We are moving forward as we always have.”

According to former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Italy’s new step is not in favor of the country.

“This decision is justified by purely ideological reasons, made to please entities other than Italian businesses,” he said.

Who remains in the BRI agreement?

There are 145 to 149 countries across the world that have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China to cooperate under the BRI framework.

Thirteen of these are European: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia and Slovenia.

