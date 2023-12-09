New sickle cell therapies will remain out of reach where they are needed most.

The Food and Drug Administration’s approval Friday of two groundbreaking gene therapy treatments for sickle cell disease has brought a rare moment of hope and celebration for people with the painful blood disorder.

But there is no clear path for the new treatments — one-time treatments so effective in clinical trials that they have been hailed as a cure — to reach the countries where most people with sickle cell live. . Soon after approval their manufacturers announced sticker prices in the millions of dollars: $3.1 million for Lifegenia, manufactured by Bluebird Bio, and $2.2 million for Casgevi, manufactured by Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Lifegenia will launch in the United States. Vertex is prioritizing seeking approval in six wealthy countries – the United States, Italy, Britain, France, Germany and Saudi Arabia – which are home to an estimated 2 percent of the global sickle cell population.

Three-quarters of the world’s sickle cell patients are in sub-Saharan Africa. Several million of them are believed to be sick enough to be eligible for the new therapy, compared to about 20,000 in the United States.

Many African patients are closely following online news of treatment success in clinical trials. In Tanzania, information about Kasegavi spread a few months ago through a WhatsApp group founded by Shani Mgaraganja for mothers of children with sickle cell. Their son, 12-year-old Ramdhani, and 10-year-old daughter, Nasra, have an inherited disorder that causes severe pain and damages their organs. He said the therapy seemed like a miracle.

“Everyone said, ‘Thank God, our kids are going to be okay,’” she said.

Then moms found out what it was likely to cost. “It will be billions of Tanzanian shillings,” Ms Magarganja said. “No one can afford this. It was demoralizing.”

The question of access is on the mind of Jennifer Doudna, a scientist at the University of California, Berkeley, who shared the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for pioneering the gene-editing method, CRISPR, that underpins Cassavetes. “Today it would not be widely available,” she said. “Now that we’ve got that approval, we really need to figure out how we’re going to open it up to more people.”

Two major factors keep it inaccessible to patients in Africa.

First, cost: The treatments are too expensive for governments that struggle to pay for basic health services. In some cases, there may be substantial additional costs, such as a longer hospital stay for the patient to receive gene therapy.

The second hurdle is medical infrastructure: arranging treatment is a months-long process at medical centers that can perform stem cell transplants. Patients would have to have their cells collected and taken to a laboratory for manufacturing, undergo rigorous chemotherapy and be hospitalized for long periods of time.

“A drug that is so resource-intensive may not be appropriate in many places where the amount of resources for health care is more limited,” said Dr. David Altschuler, Vertex’s chief scientific officer.

He said the company is working on developing cheaper and easier ways to treat sickle cell patients around the world, including a simple pill that has not yet been tested in humans. “It takes a long time to do that, and I think we’re at the beginning of the next phase,” he said.

Bluebird Bio spokeswoman Jess Rowlands said it is an “unfortunate reality” that the infrastructure needed for such gene therapy “does not exist in most parts of the world.” Bluebird “will continue to invest in approaches that can support global reach in the future,” he said.

New medicines often reach rich countries years before they reach poorer parts of the world. Disparities have worsened in recent years, as a wave of cutting-edge treatments with attractive prices have transformed the lives of patients in rich countries. Vertex in particular has faced criticism for keeping its leading cystic fibrosis drugs out of reach for thousands of patients in low-income countries.

Producers charge higher prices even when it is clear that low-income countries cannot afford those costs in order to protect their ability to demand higher prices in places like the United States and Europe.

Dr. Obiageli Nnodu, director of the sickle cell program at the University of Abuja in Nigeria, discusses the new gene therapy with some of his patients. It’s a source of happiness, she said, “but it’s a few steps away.”

The mutation that causes sickle cell is believed to have originated in West Africa about 7,000 years ago. (Worldwide, most people with the disease are of African descent.) It became most common in places where malaria was endemic because one copy of the gene protects against malaria infection. But two copies of the gene distort red blood cells into a sickle shape that can block blood vessels, causing excruciating pain, stroke and other problems that shorten life.

CasGevi modifies patients’ DNA to correct the underlying cause of their disease. In a clinical trial, it eliminated the pain crisis of 29 out of 31 patients with sickle cell.

Questions about access extend to the United States, where many people with the disease are poor and live in states that have not expanded their Medicaid programs.

People who can receive CasGevi in ​​the United States and other high-income countries will go to accredited medical centers to perform stem cell transplants. Nearly 200 clinical programs in eight countries — the vast majority in the United States and none in Africa — have received the seal of approval from the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy, a U.S.-based group that vets hospitals. Have found it.

Cells from patients collected at those hospitals will be shipped to a manufacturing facility in the United States or Europe. There, scientists will use the gene-editing system CRISPR-Cas9 to turn off a key gene. It is the first approved therapy to use CRISPR.

That complex and expensive procedure is a far cry from the level of care available to most African sickle cell patients today.

Some African countries also routinely screen newborns for sickle cell, which is standard in wealthy countries. By not being diagnosed, those children miss out on a vital treatment with penicillin that could protect against the pneumonia that often kills sickle cell patients as infants. It is estimated that half of children with sickle cell in Nigeria die before their fifth birthday.

In addition, many people do not have access to a drug called hydroxyurea that keeps red blood cells round and reduces severe pain. Dr Nanodu said the drug costs about $7 per patient per month in Nigeria, which still puts it beyond the reach of many families. Many of his patients struggle to afford even basic painkillers like folic acid and painkillers, he said.

Until new gene therapy, the only treatment for sickle cell disease was bone marrow transplants, in which the patient’s stem cells are wiped out and replaced with healthy cells from a donor who does not have sickle cells. This procedure is reserved for only the most severe cases as it does not always work and is risky; Depending on age, 5 to 20 percent of people who develop it die.

Several medical centers in sub-Saharan Africa have recently begun performing bone-marrow transplants for sickle cell patients, but only a handful of wealthy African patients can afford it.

In Tanzania’s capital Dodoma, Benjamin Mkapa Hospital has performed five transplants so far, with the government footing the bill for about $50,000 per patient. Dr. Stella Malangahe, a hematologist there, said her patients often ask her when the hospital will start offering gene therapy. He has no answer.

A small but growing number of African patients are traveling to India for bone-marrow transplants, where they are cheaper and hospitals have more experience performing them. The Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, on the outskirts of New Delhi, has performed such transplants in about 100 African sickle cell patients, according to Dr Vikas Dua, head of pediatric hematology.

Ms Magarganza, a Tanzanian mother who works in a bank in Dar es Salaam, moved her family temporarily to India in September so her two children could undergo transplants there. They donated their healthy stem cells, and the children underwent chemotherapy and were infused with new cells. The final bill for the two transplants could be $80,000 — and she’s still figuring out how to arrange the money.

Children are struggling with the side effects of transplant drugs. Ms. Magarganza would like to receive gene therapy, which she learned about after watching a YouTube video. But his children couldn’t wait until someone found a way to bring it to Africa, he said.

Nkem Azinj, a government project manager in Abuja, Nigeria, is saving money to pay for a bone-marrow transplant in India. At 34, she knows she is within a decade of the average life expectancy of a Nigerian sickle cell patient, and each pain crisis causes more damage to her organs. Now, she’s debating whether to put her India plans on hold, and instead try to find a way to get the gene therapy abroad.

“I would do it if I got the chance because I’m living with unimaginable pain,” she said.

Beyond industry, other research groups, including the National Institutes of Health and Dr. Doudna’s Innovative Genomics Institute at Berkeley, are developing technology that would make gene therapy for sickle cell cheaper and easier to administer. But experts caution that those approaches have not yet been proven to work and are still years away.

The population of sickle cell patients in Africa will continue to grow as access to screening and basic interventions expands and fewer children die as infants. This will increase the chance that two people with the sickle cell genetic trait will have a child who may inherit the disease.

Dr. Leon Tshilolo treats sickle cell patients at a hospital in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Some people struggle to afford even $7 a month for basic medications; Two have traveled abroad for bone marrow transplants. They are increasingly thinking about gene therapy.

“My young patients, teenagers, they have Internet,” he said, “and they say, ‘Doctor, I noticed that some people who have it are making complete recoveries – when will it come to Kinshasa? ‘”

